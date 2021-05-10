Planmeca Oy (Finland), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (US) Dominate the Global Dental Lab Market

PUNE, India, 2021-May-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The global dental lab market is expected to reach USD 43.08 Billion by 2022 from USD 32.56 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2022.

Rapid growth in the geriatric population and the associated increase in the prevalence of edentulism, growing dental tourism, rising incidences of dental caries and other periodontal diseases and increasing outsourcing of certain manufacturing functions to dental laboratories are the factors contributing to the growth of this market.

Players in the global dental lab market, such as DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (US), Planmeca Oy (Finland), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), VOCO GmbH (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US) are focusing on increasing their presence in the high-growth markets through both organic as well as inorganic growth strategies. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (Japan), Septodont Holding (France) are players focusing on organic growth strategies like product launches to enhance their market presence.

Planmeca Oy dominated the dental lab market in 2016. The company designs, manufactures, and markets high-tech dental equipment, including fully digital dental imaging units and CAD/CAM solutions. It distributes its products in over 120 countries across the globe. Planmeca focuses more on enhancing its product offerings and adopting the global sales approach to reach customers. The company particularly focuses on product launches. In March 2017, Planmeca announced an extensive CAD/CAM product range with Planmeca Emerald, a light intraoral scanner. The company also focuses on acquisitions to strengthen its presence in the dental laboratories market. In March 2014, Plandent A/S (Denmark), a part of the Plandent Division of the company acquired Fiskers Dental Service A/S (Denmark), Europe’s second largest distributor of dental supplies, technologies, and services.

Ivoclar Vivadent AG is another prominent player in the dental lab market. The company offers a broad spectrum of products for dental laboratories, including alloys, all-ceramics, digital equipment, furnaces, metal ceramics, CAD/CAM materials, laboratory composites, resins, and other equipment. Ivoclar Vivadent has a well-established geographic presence in North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The company strategically focuses on partnerships to establish a strong foothold in the dental laboratories market. In March 2015, Ivoclar Vivadent partnered with KaVo Dental (Germany) to process its IPS e.max CAD blocks with KaVo’s Arctica CAD/CAM system. In addition, the company also focuses on the launching of new products to enhance its product portfolio and maintain its leading position in the dental laboratories market.

