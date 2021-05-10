Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market Technology Overview, Growth Restraint Analysis & Forecast Report, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, May. 10, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Market size is expected to value at USD 9.9 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rise in the demand for original equipment manufacturer (OEM) tires from the automotive industry.

Key Players:

Lanxess

Sinopec

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Michelin

JSR Corporation

Eastman

SIBUR

LG Chemicals

Dynasol Elastomer

Korea Kumho Petrochemical Company

LCY Chemicals

Versalis

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/styrene-butadiene-rubber-sbr-market/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

Factors such as longer life span of a tire and a shift in user preference toward high performing tires are expected to complement the growth of styrene butadiene rubber industry over the forecast period. Globally, the styrene butadiene rubber market is predicted to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development in the market. Rise in production of and demand for automobile across the globe is expected to drive market growth in the years to come. Replacement of existing tire due to overuse is estimated to augment market demand for styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) during the forecast period.

Raw materials required for manufacturing styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) are styrene and butadiene. Growing number of suppliers of these raw materials are present across the entire supply chain network, involving petroleum refining to rubber & plastic manufacturing, thus driving market growth during the forecast period. Styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) manufacturing industry is one of the largest consumers of butadiene, with 30% consummation of total production every year.

Application Outlook:

SBR Tires Footwear Polymer Modification Adhesive

E-SBR Tires Footwear Construction Polymer Modification Adhesive

S-SBR Tires Footwear Polymer Modification Adhesive



Regional Outlook:

The styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) industry is divided by region such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in population from Mexico, and Canada, and existence of well-established automotive industry. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold the major market share in the styrene butadiene rubber (SBR) market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China, and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific’s market with growing automobile sector and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential opportunities in the region.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/