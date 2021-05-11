School Bags Market Regional Outlook By Service, Deployment and Organization, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, May. 11, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global School Bags Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global school bags market size is expected to register a revenue of USD 24.6 billion by the end of 2025, according to a new report by Million Insights. It is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2025. This growth can be associated to the number of initiatives being undertaken by statutory governing organizations across the globe, which in turn are driving the demand for school supplies like school bags.

Key Players:

Delsey

Nike

Puma

Targus

VF Corp

Wildcraft

VIP Industries

Belmil

Samsonite International SA

Herschel Supply Company

Growth Drivers:

Need for providing basic education to kids is gaining importance across the globe. This need has led to the formation of several schools and colleges in developed as well as developing regions. For example, the survey by the National Center for Education Statistics stated that the total number of students in secondary and elementary schools was around 56.6 million during the year 2018. This rising student enrollment had created a huge demand for school supplies like school bags, thereby driving the market growth.

Growing demand for purchasing spacious, good looking and sturdy bags as per the latest fashion trends is acting as a major driving factor in the market growth for school bags. Moreover, the need for good quality of bags that can last long and can withstand heavy loads without causing problems to shoulders of the kids are expected to boost the drive the demand for good quality of school bags.

Additionally, usage of tablets and laptops among the kids is increasing owing to emerging trend of virtual and online learning. Therefore, the demand for bags that have separate compartments for these electronic appliances is rising. Moreover, rising trend of using recycled plastics for the production of school bags is increasing thereby driving the market growth in the upcoming years.

Fabric Outlook:

Canvas

Polyesters

Nylon

Leather

In 2018, polyester segment held the largest share across the global market. This segment is anticipated to register the highest growth during the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. This growth can be associated with its excellent strength as compared to rest of the fabrics. Moreover, its feature of being waterproof also helps to withstand extreme weather conditions, thereby boosting its market demand.

The nylon fabric segment held the second-highest share across the global market. This can be attributed to its feature of elasticity. Thus, it can be widely used for the production of bags that can sustain heavyweights. Moreover, availability of variety of products with different patterns and fashion is anticipated to drive the market growth in the upcoming years.

Regional Outlook:

In 2018, Asia Pacific held the highest share across the global school bags market. It is also anticipated to register the highest growth rate during the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. This growth can be attributed to rising population across countries like China and India coupled with rising awareness regarding the need for education among the rural population.

Europe is also expected to witness significant growth during the forecasted years. This growth can be associated with increasing disposable income among the working population coupled with rising enrollments in schools across countries like U.K., Germany, and France.

