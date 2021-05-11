Arcade Style Table Gain Significant Traction In Air Hockey Table Market, Explore Fact.MR Report

Global Air Hockey Table Market: Overview

With the rapid growth of recreational games, air hockey has found an extensive space not only in the sports sector but as a crucial source of recreation among all age groups. Air hockey is a pace and thrilling game that demands unique skills to be one step ahead of the opponent.

Air hockey can be played by all age groups and hence, garners demand as a form of recreation for all. Further, the emerging trend of installing game rooms in houses is driving the demand for air hockey tables market as they are feasible and favored by consumers.

The global market for air hockey tables consists of small and large manufacturers, and is majorly driven by local or regional manufacturers. Since air hockey tables are flexible and affordable, they are opted by the middle-class as well as high-class societies.

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request For A Sample https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=999

Global Air Hockey Table Market: Segmentation

The global air hockey table market can be segmented on the basis of product type as:

Commercial

Residential

The global air hockey table market can be segmented on the basis of end-use as:

Home

Arcades

Bars

Clubs

Other End-uses

The global air hockey table market can be segmented on the basis of table type as:

Arcade Style Table

Basic Design Table

Tabletop Variation

Multi-game Table

The global air hockey table market can be segmented on the basis of age as:

Small-Puck Model

Large-Puck Model

The global air hockey table market can be segmented on the basis of size as:

2 feet

4 feet – 6 feet

7 feet – 8 feet

The global air hockey table market can be segmented on the basis of scoring method as:

Electronic

Manual Slider

The global air hockey table market can be segmented on the basis of sales channel as:

Online

Retail Outlets

To receive extensive list of important regions, ask for TOC here https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=999

Important doubts related to the Air Hockey Table Market clarified in the report:

Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period? How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the keyword market? Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations? Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Global Air Hockey Table Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the air hockey table market are,

Recroom Products

Dynamo Ltd.

Game Tables USA

NM Amusement

Panchal Billiards

Escalade Sports

Huizhou Double-Star Sports Good Co. Ltd.

Other Key Players

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=999

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

Pre-Book Right Now for Exclusive Analyst Support https://www.factmr.com/checkout/999/S

Why Go For Fact.MR ?

Our analysts have exceptional knowledge of the latest market research techniques

We use the latest market research and analytical tools to curate market reports

High-quality customized reports available as per the client’s requirements

Our team consists of highly experienced and trained analysts

Swift and prompt customer support for domestic and international clients

COVID-19 analysis with credible insights

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR – https://www.accesswire.com/627010/Why-Mid-Price-Womens-Swimwear-is-More-Popular-When-Compare-to-Top-Brands-like-Speedo-International

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates