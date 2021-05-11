Arcade Style Table Gain Significant Traction In Air Hockey Table Market, Explore Fact.MR Report

Global Air Hockey Table Market: Overview

With the rapid growth of recreational games, air hockey has found an extensive space not only in the sports sector but as a crucial source of recreation among all age groups. Air hockey is a pace and thrilling game that demands unique skills to be one step ahead of the opponent.

Air hockey can be played by all age groups and hence, garners demand as a form of recreation for all. Further, the emerging trend of installing game rooms in houses is driving the demand for air hockey tables market as they are feasible and favored by consumers.

The global market for air hockey tables consists of small and large manufacturers, and is majorly driven by local or regional manufacturers. Since air hockey tables are flexible and affordable, they are opted by the middle-class as well as high-class societies.

Global Air Hockey Table Market: Segmentation

The global air hockey table market can be segmented on the basis of product type as:

  • Commercial
  • Residential

The global air hockey table market can be segmented on the basis of end-use as:

  • Home
  • Arcades
  • Bars
  • Clubs
  • Other End-uses

The global air hockey table market can be segmented on the basis of table type as:

  • Arcade Style Table
  • Basic Design Table
  • Tabletop Variation
  • Multi-game Table

The global air hockey table market can be segmented on the basis of age as:

  • Small-Puck Model
  • Large-Puck Model

The global air hockey table market can be segmented on the basis of size as:

  • 2 feet
  • 4 feet – 6 feet
  • 7 feet – 8 feet

The global air hockey table market can be segmented on the basis of scoring method as:

  • Electronic
  • Manual Slider

The global air hockey table market can be segmented on the basis of sales channel as:

  • Online
  • Retail Outlets

Important doubts related to the Air Hockey Table  Market clarified in the report:

  1. Which regional market is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period?
  2. How has the surging prices of raw materials during the COVID-19 pandemic impacted the growth of the keyword market?
  3. Why are market players focusing on R&D and innovations?
  4. Are market players expanding their global presence? If yes, how?

Report regional analysis includes:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)
  • South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)
  • Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Global Air Hockey Table Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the air hockey table market are,

  • Recroom Products
  • Dynamo Ltd.
  • Game Tables USA
  • NM Amusement
  • Panchal Billiards
  • Escalade Sports
  • Huizhou Double-Star Sports Good Co. Ltd.
  • Other Key Players

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

  • Elaborated scenario of the parent market
  • Transformations in the market dynamics
  • Detailed segmentation of the target market
  • Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume
  • Latest industry developments and trends
  • Competition landscape
  • Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made
  • Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis
  • Unbiased analysis on performance of the market
  • Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

Why Go For Fact.MR ?

  • Our analysts have exceptional knowledge of the latest market research techniques
  • We use the latest market research and analytical tools to curate market reports
  • High-quality customized reports available as per the client’s requirements
  • Our team consists of highly experienced and trained analysts
  • Swift and prompt customer support for domestic and international clients
  • COVID-19 analysis with credible insights

