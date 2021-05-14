Hey, Boomer Podcast and Brand Launched. Greenville, SC Woman Leads The Way

Greenville, SC, 2021-May-14 — /EPR Network/ — Baby Boomers, born between 1946 and 1964, have some newfound time and energy. Aging is taking on a completely different meaning for this generation that was raised during Flower Power, the Civil Rights movement and Vietnam War protests.

Helping to lead that charge is Greenville, South Carolina entrepreneur Wendy Green, age 67. Green has launched “Hey, Boomer”, a national podcast and brand aimed at helping Baby Boomers rediscover their passion to learn, grow and have an impact in their lives and their communities. Hey, Boomer is helping lead Boomers to their better selves.

The “Hey, Boomer” podcast is live every Monday, 1 p.m. ET and is simulcast on LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube. The audio is then available on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Stitcher and Google Podcast. To find more information about the podcast and get involved, visit the Hey, Boomer Facebook page.

Launched in April 2020, the show already has a post reach on Facebook of more than 24,000! Additionally, the show has been recognized in the Top 15 podcasts for Baby Boomers by Feedspot, a noted industry authority.

“Like my audience, I want to feel relevant,” noted Wendy Green. She continued, “I want to feel that what I do matters. I want to feel inspired. I want to feel engaged with my community. I know that I am not the only one feeling this way. Lots of Boomers, people of my generation, also want to feel part of something bigger, important and worthwhile.”

The Hey, Boomer brand and podcast provides guests, ideas and a nudge. It helps make meaning from your experience, ability and passion. Nationally recognized guests range from author Dr. Sara Zeff Geber expanding upon “Solo Agers” to Eva Hausman and Kim Hausman Athan who were motivated to start The Mother’s Day Movement after reading a book called “Half The Sky.” Their desire and passion to help women has enabled them to raise over $700,000 since 2011. Weekly guests are thought leaders, innovators and on the vanguard.

Green has spent her life working with and inspiring people. She worked in corporate America as a technical trainer and in leadership development. She had a KidzArt franchise from 2005-2011 in Leesburg, VA, where she won the Franchisee of the Year award in 2009. She accomplished that feat while commuting to Greenville, SC to help care for her father. In 2013, Green was certified as a Professional Coach and she is a past two-term Rotary President of the Reedy River (South Carolina) Rotary Club.

The Hey, Boomer podcast and brand was born after Green was laid off in March 2020, due to Covid-19 shutdowns. She had been through corporate layoffs before and knew that during the pandemic a lot of people would be struggling with job loss and larger issues.

On April 13, 2020 she launched Hey, Boomer as a Facebook Live event, with 4 viewers. Since then, she has had guests from all over the US, Canada, the UK, Israel and even Australia. The audience continues to grow as people are motivated and inspired by the thoughtful guests.

In addition to the podcast, Wendy offers a coaching program called “Time to Make a Difference”, an 8 session course that inspires Boomers to embrace an exciting, passionate next step. Events, webinars, workshops and conferences will also be supported by the Hey, Boomer brand.

For more information about the Hey, Boomer podcast and brand, visit the official website – https://heyboomer.biz