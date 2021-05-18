How can automation of Privacy & Security facilitate effective Privacy Management?

Delhi, India, 2021-May-18 — /EPR Network/ — Data Security and Data Privacy are the two most significant factors that facilitate effective Privacy Management. Integrating both into one consolidated practice can bring efficiency to the overall Privacy Management program. Privacy Management and Cyber security overlap on many fronts. So, it only makes sense that integrating Data Security and Privacy will help organizations proactively tackle related issues together and address the growing challenge of protecting consumer data.

Elaborating more on this, VISTA InfoSec is conducting an informative webinar covering the critical areas of Integrating Data Privacy & Security to facilitate effective Privacy Management. Explaining the significant link between privacy and security one can simply learn how both can be merged and automated for more effective Compliance and Privacy Management.

Join us live with our in-house expert- Mr. Narendra Sahoo (PCI QSA, PCI QPA, CISSP, CISA, CRISC)

as he covers areas:

• Quick Introduction to What is Data Privacy & Data Security

• Key Differences between Data Privacy & Data Security

• Integrating Data Privacy & Data Security into one consolidated practice

• How does the integration facilitate various International Data Privacy Regulations?

• Key benefits of Integrating Data Privacy & Data Security for business

• How does the integration facilitate Privacy Management?

The highlight of the session shall as always be the live and interactive Q&A sessions where you can interact with Mr. Sahoo and clear your doubts and queries regarding the Data Security & Privacy management requirements. Join in for the live webinar which shall be held across multiple time zones. For participants who attend the entire session of the webinar will be entitled to one CPE credit as per norms of the certifying body.

webinars and other videos on PCI DSS, SOC2, PCI PIN, GDPR, HIPAA, ethical hacking with OWASP Top 10, etc, click on: To view our pastand other videos on PCI DSS, SOC2, PCI PIN, GDPR, HIPAA, ethical hacking with OWASP Top 10, etc, click on: https://www.youtube.com/c/vistainfosecofficial/?sub_confirmation=1

Webinar Registration Links