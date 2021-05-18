Anti-pollution Mask Market: What are the Key Growth Factors?

The Anti-pollution Mask market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

On the back of air pollution reaching alarming levels, and a major foothold in the Indian and Chinese subcontinent, the anti-air pollution masks market is estimated to reach a market cap of US$ 2.9 Bn by end of 2019. Increasing incidence of diseases such as emphysema, lung cancer, bronchitis and asthma are further increasing the uptake of anti-air pollution masks.

Pioneering research and development initiatives for developing advanced and lightweight anti-pollution masks with nanomaterial will compel emerging players to take strategic action, thereby driving much of the anti-pollution masks market growth, reveals Fact.MR, in its newest market study. With automobile sales reaching the 125 million mark by 2025 and urban pollution reaching a tipping point, anti-pollution mask market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~ 9% over the forecast period. According to Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation more than 5.5 million people die prematurely every year due to polluted air, escalating the demand for anti-pollution masks

Key Takeaways from the Anti-Pollution Mask Market Study

According to Fact.MR, emerging companies operating in the anti-pollution masks market such as PollutionAirMask and Xiaomi are focused on digitalizing their product offerings through phone connectivity systems

India and China are expected to create significant demand for anti-pollution masks on the back of poor air quality and increased automobile congestion

Many companies sell their products through their own online stores or third party online channels. However, volume sales of anti-pollution masks through offline channels will continue to be higher through 2029

Asia Pacific will continue to be the biggest as well as the fastest growing regional market

According to Fact.MR, leading companies are using military grade carbon filter in their anti-pollution masks, due to their unique potential to absorb molecules

To connect an Expert

