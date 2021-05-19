Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market – Taconic Biosciences Inc (US), Horizon Discovery Group (UK) are Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-May-19 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Humanized Mouse and Rat Model Market by Type (Genetic, Cell-Based (CD34, PBMC, BLT)), Application (Neuroscience, Hematopoesis, Oncology, Immunology & Infectious Diseases) & End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, CRO)) – Global Forecast”, the humanized mouse models market is projected to reach USD 128.9 Million, at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period.

The Humanized Rat Models Market is expected to reach $8.9 Million, at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period.

The key factors propelling the growth of Humanized Rat Model Market are the increasing number of research activities involving humanized models, growing demand for personalized medicine, increasing number of R&D activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and continuous support in the form of investments and grants from the government and private sectors.

The oncology segment commanded the largest share of the humanized mouse models market.

By Application, categorized into oncology, immunology and infectious diseases, neuroscience, hematopoiesis, toxicology, and other applications. Of all these application segments, oncology accounted for the largest share of the humanized mouse models market in 2017. The increasing research activities and growing funding from various governments to carry out research studies on cancer are the major factors driving the growth of this segment.

Geographical View in-detailed:

North America dominated the global humanized rat models market. Growth in this regional segment can be attributed to the increasing monoclonal antibody production, preclinical activities by CROs and pharmaceutical R&D, continued and responsible use of animals ensured by animal care organizations, growing biomedical research in the US along with government support for the development of protein drugs, and growing stem cell research in Canada.

Global Key Leaders:

The major market players in the humanized mouse models market include The Jackson Laboratory (US), Taconic Biosciences, Inc. (US), Horizon Discovery Group plc (UK), genOway, S.A. (France), Charles River Laboratories (US), Harbour Antibodies BV (China), Hera BioLabs (US), Vitalstar Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), inGenious Targeting Laboratory (US), AXENIS S.A.S (France), Crown Bioscience, Inc. (US), Transgenic, Inc. (Japan), and Champions Oncology, Inc. (US). The major players in the humanized rat models market include Horizon Discovery Group plc (UK), Hera BioLabs (US), and Yecuris Corporation (US).

Taconic Biosciences is a provider of genetically modified rats and mice models and services. The company develops customized genetically engineered, humanized mice models for preclinical research studies. The company also helps clients acquire, test, develop, breed, cryopreserve, prepare, and distribute highly relevant research lines worldwide. Taconic Biosciences provides products and services to pharmaceutical and biomedical companies, government agencies, and academic institutes across Asia, North America, and Europe. The company has a network of breeding facilities and laboratory sites in the US, Germany, and Denmark.

Horizon Discovery Group is a leading supplier of next-generation research models, custom model generation services, and shipping containers for research models. The firm uses its proprietary technologies such as the Zinc Finger Nucleases and the CRISPR/cas9 system for genome engineering to produce complex research humanized mice models in comparatively shorter timeframes. The company invests significantly in R&D activities to launch technologically advanced products in the market. The company’s rich pool of skilled R&D personnel ensure constant development and help the company introduce advanced products in the market. It invested 25.7%, 26.3%, and 18.1% of its total revenue in R&D activities in 2016, 2015, and 2014, respectively.