Warehouse Order Picking Market Size, Competitive Landscape and Growth Prospects By 2025

Felton, California , USA, May 19, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global warehouse order picking market size is projected to reach USD 11.16 billion by 2025 and expected to grow with CAGR of 10.2% over the forecast period, from 2019 to 2025. The increasing demand for automation in warehouses to reduce operational time and to increase order fulfilment productivity is a key factor to drive the market growth over the forecast period. In addition, the rapid growth of the e-commerce sector has increased the demand for warehouses worldwide, thereby, expected to propel the demand for order picking systems.

Order picking accounts for around 50-55% cost of the total warehouse operating cost. Hence, the warehouse industry is industry is witnessing shift towards the adoption of new technologies wherein convectional processes are replacing with semi-automated and automated solutions. Convectional method includes paper-based picking in which labours have provided batch numbers to pick up specific orders. This method has been replaced with augmented reality as well as voice-based solutions. These factors are expected to reduce the operational cost, thereby improving efficiency and reduce response time.

Globalization has increased the complexity in supply chain networks due to which market players are outsourcing their storage and manufacturing operations from a third party. Furthermore, growing demand for management of supply chain operations has enforced the companies to upgrade their product as well as service offerings which will help them to gain a maximum customer base.

Top Key Players of Global Warehouse Order Picking Market :

KNAPP AG, Sanderson, Bastian Solutions, Inc., AB & R, QC Software, LLC, and Barcodes, Inc.

