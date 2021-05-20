SalesChoice featured in SalesMastery’s 2021 “AI-for-Sales Solution” Guide

Toronto, Canada, 2021-May-20 — /EPR Network/ — We are pleased to announce that SalesChoice Inc. has recently been recognized as one of the leading AI for Sales solutions, that can optimize various aspects of the customer lifecycle management process.

This unique guide is a result of over 3 years worth of deep dive research by experts in the field of AI and sales, with the aim of bringing to its readers a full understanding of what AI is already capable of doing today, and what near-term innovations we could expect to see, with a focus on sales professionals. The guide briefly profiles what each solution does, the key features that support those capabilities, sample clients who have already deployed the technology, and finally links to websites and product demos, if you want to learn more and see the solution in action.

“SalesChoice is absolutely thrilled to be included in the SalesMastery AI Report for the second consecutive year,” says Dr. Cindy Gordon, CEO SalesChoice. “Jim Dickie Co-Founder, SalesMastery and his leadership team continue to research and profile early innovators that are advancing AI into sales business operating practices and processes. We have experienced the thrill of science driving precision into sales decision making, and it all starts with a CRO or VP of Sales recognizing that he/she has a responsibility to innovate with data using advanced AI driven analytics methods to remain relevant. Our recent CRO leaders leading their sales organizations forward include brands like Purolator, RL Datix and Versature, whose CROs are invested in modernizing their customer relationship management practices.”

The feature goes on to list SalesChoice as a solution that can help organizations end revenue uncertainty. To access the guide, contact Jim Dickie at jim@salesmastery.com or Barry Trailer at barry@salesmastery.com.

About SalesChoice Inc.

SalesChoice is a SaaS AI Insight Engine Platform and Data Sciences as a Services Company that helps B2B organizations end revenue uncertainties solving unpredictable challenges in Sales Forecasting, Opportunity Prioritization, Data Completeness, and Relationship Intelligence. The software helps reduce cost of sales by 20-30%, increase top-line revenue by 15-20%, and improve sales forecasting accuracy by 20-50%.

For more information, please contact:

Malay Upadhyay, Chief AI Customer Experience Officer, SalesChoice Inc.

malay.upadhyay@saleschoice.com

Or please visit https://www.saleschoice.com/ where you can find more information on the Sales Leaders Network (SLN)

