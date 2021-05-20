Perfusion Systems Market Development – Industry Report 2021

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-May-20 — /EPR Network/ — The perfusion systems market is segmented on the basis of type (namely cardiopulmonary perfusion systems, ex vivo organ perfusion systems, and cell perfusion systems) and region.

Perfusion systems are used to bypass cardiopulmonary systems in order to treat patients with cardiac and respiratory diseases surgically. Perfusion systems such as heart-lung machines deliver oxygen and remove carbon dioxide in patients when the heart and lungs fail to carry out the process of blood oxygenation. With the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases across the globe, the use of perfusion systems is expected to rise in the coming years.

Perfusion Systems Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases

Rising number of organ transplantations

Growth in Aging Population, Increasing Incidence of Multiple Organ Failures

Government and NGO Initiatives to Encourage Organ Donation

Increasing Investments in Cell-Based Research

Increase in Biologic Manufacturing

Restraints

Restraints High Cost of Organ Transplantation

Ethical Concerns and High Cost of Cell-Based Research

Opportunities

Opportunities Increasing Pharmaceutical Research in Emerging Markets

Rising Preference for Continuous Manufacturing

Challenges

Challenges Organ Supply-Demand Gap

Increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases

Cardiovascular diseases are among the leading causes of death globally. They account for about 9.4 million deaths every year. According to the WHO, in 2012, 17.5 million CVD-related deaths (31%) were reported across the globe; this number is expected to grow to more than 23.6 million by 2030. Their high prevalence is in part attributed to the rising prevalence of hypertension, a key risk factor for cardiovascular disease and strokes. In 2013, globally, it was estimated that about 1 billion people suffered from hypertension—a global prevalence of 40%. During the same year, the prevalence of hypertension among adults in Africa was 46% (highest worldwide), while in the Americas, the figure was 35% (the lowest) [Source: WHO]. Similarly, according to the WHO, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) caused about 3 million deaths (5%) of the total deaths in 2015. COPD is expected to increase in the coming years due to increasing tobacco consumption and growing pollution.

Major Market Developments:

In January 2015, Medtronic acquired Covidien plc. (Ireland), a manufacturer of healthcare products for use in clinical and home settings worldwide. This acquisition aims to strengthen Medtronic’s customer base and resolve healthcare challenges with constant product development and imbibing new technologies.

In October 2015, Sorin merged with Cyberonics Inc (US) to form a global medical technology company—LivaNova PLC (U.K.).

In February 2014, Sorin acquired Bioengineering Laboratories S.p.A. (BEL), a manufacturer of cardiac surgery cannulas. This acquisition is expected to strengthen Sorin’s position in the cardiovascular cannulas market segment.

In September 2016, Terumo partnered with CytoSorbents Corporation (US), a manufacturer of the CytoSorb extracorporeal blood purification adsorber. Under this partnership, Terumo commercialized the CytoSorb extracorporeal blood purification adsorber for cardiac surgery applications in France, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, and Iceland.

