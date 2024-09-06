Flexible Electronics Market | The Role Of Nanotechnology In Advancements

Flexible Electronics Industry Overview

The global flexible electronics market size was valued at USD 24.94 billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% from 2023 to 2030. A noticeable increase in the adoption of laptops and smartphone products by consumers and the wide applicability of flexible electronics such as flexible batteries and displays in the consumer electronic industry is a major factor expected to drive the global flexible electronic market growth. Consumer electronics manufacturers are focused on developing advanced products that are small and have better functionality. Integrating flexible displays and batteries aids in developing lightweight, rugged, bendable, and durable products.

The healthcare sector across the globe is witnessing rapid advancements in medical devices, surgical procedures, and diagnostic tools. Also, consumers’ demand for minimal surgical/diagnostic procedures is gaining traction, which calls for medical devices/equipment with excellent electrical properties, flexibility, and stretchability. This high demand for advanced medical devices/equipment is expected to increase demand for flexible batteries and sensors, which is another factor expected to support the growth of the global flexible electronic market. For instance, in May 2022, Vivalink, a global digital healthcare solution provider, launched the multi-vital blood pressure patch for commercial and R&D purposes. This patch aids in monitoring and capturing ECG traces, heart rates, respiratory rates, and others, through electrical signal-based technology.

The sales of commercial and passenger vehicles in countries such as the U.S., China, and India are witnessing rapid growth due to increasing consumer spending. The vehicle manufacturers are focused on introducing vehicles with advanced features and better interiors, such as thin-film heaters, flexible backlighting, and capacitive touch surfaces, to differentiate between other models and attract more customers. Thus, the wide applicability of printed sensors and batteries in the automotive sector is expected to support the growth of the market.

The entertainment and gaming industry constantly strives to provide consumers with more immersive experiences. From virtual reality (VR) headsets to curved OLED displays, flexible electronics enable the creation of devices that offer a more immersive and realistic user experience. For instance, curved screens wrap around the user’s field of vision, enhancing the feeling of presence in virtual environments. As a result, manufacturers are increasingly investing in flexible display technologies to cater to this demand for immersive content consumption. The gaming industry substantially impacts the development of flexible electronics, particularly by designing gaming consoles and portable gaming devices.

