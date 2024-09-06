Trash Bags Market Trends: Innovations Driving the Future of Waste Management

The global trash bags market size is anticipated to reach USD 18.05 billion by 2030 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market growth is driven by consumer demand for ecofriendly solutions, increase in environmental awareness, and stringent regulations. Due to increasing awareness of plastic pollution’s harmful impact on the environment, governments and organizations worldwide are enacting stricter regulations. These measures include banning single-use plastics and encouraging the use of biodegradable alternatives.

Consumers increasingly favor sustainable products with a smaller environmental impacts. As a result, manufacturers are creating compostable & biodegradable trash bags. Brands like EcoSafe & BioBag now offer plant-based alternatives that break down more easily than conventional plastics.

In recent years, material science has made significant strides in developing biodegradable materials that match the performance of their non-biodegradable counterparts. Companies are actively investing in research and development to create cost-effective and innovative products. For example, BASF has introduced ecoflex, a fully biodegradable polyester used in compostable bags. There has been a notable increase in the number of companies entering the market and launching products specifically focused on biodegradable trash bags.

Trash Bags Market Report Highlights:

Based on material, the linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE) segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 45.4% in 2023. LLDPE is on high demand due to their excellent flexibility, durability, and cost-effectiveness. These materials are widely utilized in trash bag production due to their resistance to punctures and tears, which makes them ideal for handling heavy and sharp waste

Based on type, the star-sealed bags segment led the market with the largest revenue share of over 46% in 2023. Star-sealed bags, also referred to as X-seal bags, are becoming increasingly popular because of their robustness and leak-proof construction. The star seal at the bottom allows the bag to distribute weight more evenly, minimizing the risk of leaks. These bags are ideal for heavy-duty applications, driving both market share and growth rate

Based on distribution channel, the convenience stores segment led the market with the largest revenue share of over 32% in 2023. Also, the e-commerce segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period

Based on end use, the retail segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 54% in 2023. The retail sector, encompassing households and small businesses, commands the largest market share and is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rising consumer demand for trash bags

Asia Pacific dominated the market with the largest revenue share of over 40.6% in 2023. These is due to continuous innovations for promoting trash bags, along with robust recycling efforts and restrictions on single-use plastics. These factors have significantly boosted the demand for eco-friendly trash bags

Trash Bags Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global trash bag market report based on material, type, size, distribution channel, end use, and region:

Trash Bags Material Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Low-Density Polyethylene (LDPE)

Linear Low-Density Polyethylene (LLDPE)

Bio-degradable Polyethylene

Others

Trash Bags Type Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Draw Tape/ Drawstring Bar

Star Sealed Bags

Others

Trash Bags Size Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Small Size (3 to 13 to 50 Gallon)

Medium Size (>13 to 50 Gallon)

Large Size (>50 Gallon)

Trash Bags Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

E-Commerce

Others

Trash Bags End Use Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Retail

Institutional

Industrial

Trash Bags Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; `Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America

U.S. Canada Mexico



Europe

Germany UK France Italy Spain



Asia Pacific

China India Japan South Korea Australia



Central & South America

Brazil Argentina



Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia UAE



South Africa



List of Key Players in the Trash Bags Market

OX Plastics

Aluf Plastics

Berry Global Inc.

Trash Cans Unlimited

International Plastics Inc.

Poly-America, L.P.

Four Star Plastics

Plasta Group

Singhal Industries Pvt. Ltd.

Tesla Plastic

TPBI Public Company Limited

Reynolds Consumer Products

MIRPACK

Arizona Bag Company LLC

Weifang Kangle Plastics Co., Ltd.

Plasbel Plásticos S.A.U.

