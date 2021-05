Zinc segment is projected to dominate the agricultural micronutrients market

The Agricultural Micronutrients Market is estimated to be valued at USD 3.3 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach a value of USD 5.4 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period. Factors such as the rise in micronutrient deficiencies in the soil and growing awareness about food security are projected to drive the growth of the agricultural micronutrients market.

Download PDF Brochure

Soil deficiencies of zinc are vastly recorded in regions of Asia (Turkey, India, China and Indonesia), sub-Saharan Africa and the northwestern region of South America.

Zinc is required in plants for a wide range of functions such as protein synthesis, gene regulation, structure and integrity of biomembranes, protection of cells from oxidative damage, and others. Sandy, highly leached acid soil and soils having poor organic content, show lower zinc contents. The formations of essential enzymes in the plants, such as carbohydrate, protein, and chlorophyll is hampered in the zinc-deficient soils. Zinc deficiency is the most common problem witnessed around the globe, particularly for cereals and grains, hence the demand for zinc as a micronutrient is high in the agricultural micronutrients market.

The market for agricultural micronutrients in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2019 to 2025. Zinc is the most prevalent micronutrient deficiency in Asia as the crops are grown on highly weathered and leached soils such as tropical red soils. Large areas are affected by micronutrient deficiencies in China and is estimated that more than one-third of the country’s farmland area has soil Zn, Mo or B deficiencies.

Problems with low soil Zn, B and Fe are very extensive and have become more widespread in recent times in India. Zinc sulfate is the most commonly used Zn source, particularly in the Asian market, where price is the main consideration in the micronutrient product choice. There is a huge demand for agricultural micronutrients market in Asia Pacific due to the direct use of micronutrients to treat deficiency.

Request for Customization

Key players in this market include BASF SE (Germany), AkzoNobel (Netherlands), Nutrien, Ltd.(Canada), Yara International ASA (Norway), The Mosaic Company (US), Compass minerals international (US), and Valagro (Italy). These major players in this market are focusing on increasing their presence through expansions & investments, mergers & acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and agreements. They show a strong presence in North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. And also have manufacturing facilities, along with strong distribution networks across these regions.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441