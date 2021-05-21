4D Printing Market Growth Prospect Mapping, Regulatory Framework & PESTEL Analysis, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, May. 21, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global 4D Printing Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global 4D printing market is expected to cross USD 313.1 million by 2025. 4D printing arises out of challenges encountered in 3D printing and is capable of enabling the material system to function after certain modifications. 4D printing thus offers numerous advantages over 3D printing proving critical to have a wider deployment.

Specifically, 4D printing offers actuation, programmability, and sensing rooted directly into the material, without relying much on electromechanical devices and systems. In addition, 4D printing enables smart materials programmed with folding mechanisms, linear actuators, bending surface and material sensors.

Key Players:

Autodesk

Hewlett-Packard Inc.

Stratasys

ExOneInc

3D Systems Corporation

Organovo Holdings Inc

Growth Drivers:

Ubiquitously, 4D printing encounters challenges such as structures and design transformation from a random shape to a specified shape. In terms of hardware, this requires complexity, material programmability, precision in multi-material printing, and a variety in highly specific joints for linear expansion, bending or folding. From the software perspective, it requires efficient technology and topology to embrace the fabrication. Overall, 4D printing technology holds different approaches relevant to the printing scenarios.

4D printing market is driven by factors such as rising demand for manufacturing & processing costs and surging demand for material and resource management. Emphasis on sustainable environment, technological enhancements and use of smart materials and chemicals stimulates the market growth in the near future. In addition, rise in demand for 4D printing in several domains and a wider scope for product development and innovation triggers the market growth. However, patent issues and matters relating to intellectual property rights are likely to hinder the market growth in the forecast period upto 2025.

Material Outlook:

Programmable Carbon Fiber

Programmable Wood – Custom Printed Wood Grain

Programmable Textiles

End-Use Outlook:

Military & Defense

Aerospace

Automotive

Textile

Healthcare

Regional Outlook:

Geographical segmentation for 4D printing market includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific’s 4D printing industry is likely to gain a positive traction in the forecast period due to sizeable market and increase in use of printing technology. North American and European markets are expected to account for a higher CAGR in the forecast period due to extensive R&D techniques to enhance printing. MEA market is expected to gain a positive traction in the forecast period on account of technological enhancements and adoption of 4D techniques for printing.

