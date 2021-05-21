Collagen Market – Emerging Industry Trends and Major Leaders

Chicago, 2021-May-21 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Collagen Market by Product Type (Gelatin, Hydrolyzed Collagen, and Native Collagen), Source, Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Healthcare), and Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Row) – Global Forecast to 2023″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Collagen Market is estimated to account for nearly USD 3.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach a value of nearly USD 4.6 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2018. This is due to the increasing use of collagen and collagen proteins in the medical and pharmaceutical industries. Increase in demand for collagen and collagen products in the food & beverage and cosmetic industry has encouraged manufacturers to provide better protein-based products, which in turn, has contributed to the market growth.

By product type, the gelatin segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the collagen market

On the basis of product type, the gelatin segment is estimated to dominate the collagen market in 2018. Gelatin is widely used in foods to improve elasticity, consistency, and stability. It also helps to normalize gut hormones in obese people. Thus, due to rising health awareness, gelatin is being preferred by food manufacturers to produce nutritious food products. Gelatin is increasingly used in the food & beverage industry to make gummy candies, puddings, confectionery, and gelatin desserts.

Browse in-depth TOC on “Collagen Market“

95 – Tables

34 – Figures

125 – Pages

The collagen market is witnessing a strong growth due to the increasing use in the food & beverage industry

Collagen in the form of gelatin is high in protein, fat-free, cholesterol-free, and low in calories, which makes it a label-friendly ingredient that consumers know and trust. It is a key functional ingredient in many food products. It is also an important component in confectionery items such as marshmallows, gummy candy, and fruit snacks. The dairy industry makes extensive use of gelatin in the manufacture of sour cream, yogurt, ice cream, cheese, and specialty desserts, while meat processors depend on the binding properties of gelatin for the production of specialty meats, pates, and luncheon meats. Thus, these factors are projected to drive the collagen market.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=220005202

Europe is estimated to dominate the collagen market

Europe is estimated to account for the largest market share in the collagen market in 2018. The region has witnessed many collagen-infused drinks launched by the manufacturers, such as cappuccino collagen and soy collagen. They are either marketed as components of protein blends or in combination with fruits. The rising usage of collagen in wide varieties of food items and beverages along with the changing consumer preferences are accelerating the market growth. Moreover, the preference for minimally invasive or non-invasive technologies and the increasing use of collagen by biomedical industries in the developed countries are further driving the market growth.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies in the collagen market. It includes the profiles of the leading companies such as Gelita AG (Germany), Nitta Gelatine, Inc. (US), Weishardt Group (France), Darling Ingredients (US), Nippi Inc. (Japan), Vinh Hoan Corporation (Vietnam), Juncà Gelatines, S.L.(Spain), Lapi Gelatine S.p.a. (Italy), Gelnex (Brazil), Vital Proteins (US), Baotou Dongbao Bio-Tech Co., Ltd. (China), RABJ Co., Ltd (Japan), Connoils (US), Nutra Food Ingredients (US), and Italgelatine S.P.A (Italy).

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledge Store” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441