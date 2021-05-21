Gardening Equipment Market to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2017 to 2022

The global gardening equipment market is envisaged to enjoy a bright future in terms of growth as the landscaping industry gains impetus. The commercial and residential sectors seeing the increasing demand for well-trimmed lawns could significantly contribute toward the growth of the global gardening equipment market. The need to avoid weed growth in parks, lawns, and gardens is expected to cause a surge in the demand for gardening equipment. Water sprinklers are largely sold in the global gardening equipment market because of the need to maintain freshness in gardens. Thus, lawn maintenance could act as a powerful growth factor for the global gardening equipment market.

Fact.MR foresees the global gardening equipment market to rise at a 4.2% CAGR between 2017 and 2022. The global gardening equipment market could face challenges due to the rising inclination toward the maintenance of garden patches and indoor plants observed in both the residential and commercial sectors.

The following insights and evaluations are worth knowing for any market participant, helping them in ascertaining the prevailing dynamics and the future trajectories of the Gardening Equipment Market. They are a part of the estimations of the opportunities in various segments. The additional new opportunities have turned the Gardening Equipment Market into a fragmented landscape with more entry-level players entering the market, thanks to low barriers for investments.

After reading the Gardening Equipment Market report, readers get insight into:

Major drivers and restraining factors, opportunities and challenges, and the competitive landscape

New, promising avenues in key regions

New revenue streams for all players in emerging markets

Focus and changing role of various regulatory agencies in bolstering new opportunities in various regions

Demand and uptake patterns in key industries of the Gardening Equipment Market

New research and development projects in new technologies in key regional markets

Changing revenue share and size of key product segments during the forecast period 2021 to 2031

Technologies and business models with disruptive potential

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The global Gardening Equipment Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

Declining Demand among Commercial Users Hampers Revenues of Gardening Equipment Market, Applications of Sports Industry underpin Attractive Avenues

The costs incurred in buying gardening equipment and the hassle of cleaning debris after their use on a day-to-day basis has stimulated several commercial end users to shun the use of these. Rather, they are preferring artificial plants. This is a glaring constrained capping the revenues of the gardening equipment market. The hassle of daily landscaping maintenance has adversely impacted the demand for gardening equipment in the commercial sector. In many industrial buildings, the adoption of glass turfs and creepers in indoor spaces has also contributed to a slump in demand in the gardening equipment market. A growing number of commercial users are also preferring pot plants and using mulches. These trends are adversely impacting the demand dynamics of the gardening equipment market.

On the other hand, there has been a rapidly rising use of various gardening equipment in the sports industry for managing sports fields. Hence, despite the aforementioned restraints, the demand for gardening equipment by the commercial sector will be lucrative over the assessment period and it was valued at US$18,000 Mn by 2017 end. The segment is expected to rise at the most promising CAGR during 2017–2022.

Share Your Requirements & Get Customized Reports

