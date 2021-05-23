More than 30% of Harbor Deepening Demand is Generated by Government Organizations Forecast 2018 to 2028

The Growth of Harbor Deepening market is huge, the study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

With seaborne trade gaining importance in terms of economic development of a nation, government organizations are largely investing in harbor deepening activities worldwide. A deeper harbor can accommodate heavy and large container ships allowing expansion of trading activities in the respective region. This has gained higher significance against the backdrop of a beleaguered scenario of international trade due to the China – United States trade war. Although the possibility of improving this condition is true, it is also likely that this scenario can have a throwback on the harbor deepening market, given the likelihood of reduction in shipping activities.

Requirement for harbor deepening in urban development is rapidly increasing however is overpowered by trade maintenance activities, according to a recent Fact.MR study. The study envisages that the harbor deepening market is projected to grow at a steady CAGR of 3.0% in terms of value during the period of forecast, 2018-2028.

Shipping industry has permeated the international trading space. The International Chamber of Shipping revels that more than 50,000 merchant ships, accounting for around 90 percent of worldwide trading via international waters have been in operation. This has led to increasing number of large vessel anchoring, consequently increasing the need for harbor deepening.

Expanding oil and oil gas sector has remained influential in increasing the harbor deepening activities, especially after the removal of trade restrictions on crude oil exports across major countries. This has translated into an increase in oil exports to an average of 1.1 million barrels per day from the United States alone in 2017. Implementation of technologies also have accelerated the global oil trade, thus raising the need for harbor deepening projects across nations.

Higher cost associated with harbor deepening has had a deepening impact on the overall market. However, this is likely to be offset by favorable government encouragement in terms of budget allocations. The steadily rising harbor deepening activities will coattail rising government funding as a consequence. The Charleston Harbor Deepening project and Savanah Harbor Deepening project are few of the major activities heavily funded by the government, with a large funding of US$ 509 million for the former and additional US$ 100 million for the later. Rising support from government organizations have shored up the harbor deepening projects that are likely to expand at a 2.1% by 2028.

Detailed study of the factors (positive and negative) impacting the growth of the global market.

