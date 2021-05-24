Automotive Actuators Market Globally Expected to Drive Growth through 2020 to 2030

ROCKVILLE, United States, 2021-May-24 — /EPR Network/ —

Demand for automotive actuators has been adversely affected as almost every region in the world has been hit by the outbreak of COVID-19. The shutdown of automotive plants in leading automobile manufacturing countries such as China, Germany, India and US among others is having a severe impact on the automotive actuators market. However, after the pandemic is brought under control, the market players will focus on innovations of automotive actuators by targeting high efficiency products.

This, in turn, is expected to increase the automotive actuators market in several regions by the end of 2020. In its recently published report, Fact.MR forecasts the automotive actuators market to expand by 1.7X in terms of value and grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2020-2030.

Key Segments of the Automotive Actuators Market

Fact.MR’s study on the automotive actuators market offers information divided into four key segments— product, vehicle, working, sales channel and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about important market dynamics and growth parameters associated with these categories.

Product Vehicle Working Sales Channel Region Waste Gate Actuator Passenger Vehicles Pneumatic OEM North America VGT Actuator Commercial Vehicles Hydraulic Aftermarket Latin America Throttle Actuator Heavy Commercial Vehicles Electromagnetic Europe Brake Actuator Gear Motors or Electric APEJ EGR Actuator Japan Power Seat Actuator Middle East & Africa (MEA) Grille Shutter HVAC Actuator Headlamp Actuator Others (Quick Attach, Hood Lift, etc.)

Passenger Vehicle Segment to Amplify Sales of Automotive Actuators

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, automotive industry has been a highly affected sector, hampering the sales of automotive actuators. The existing vulnerabilities like declining sales of passenger cars is anticipated to decrease the global demand for automotive actuators till the end of 2020. However, consumer inclination towards features in vehicles such as automatic lighting, panoramic sunroof, auto-sense wipers, and power windows is set to boost the growth of automotive actuators market.

In an effort to stabilize their businesses and to gain a competitive advantage over competitors in terms of customer base, automotive manufacturers will equip vehicles with more electric assisted features. This, in turn, is anticipated to increase the demand for automotive actuators during the forecast period. Among all vehicle types, the passenger vehicle segment is estimated to account for nearly 76% of the automotive actuators market.

APEJ to Remain Kingpin in Automotive Actuator Market

In the current scenario, the global economy is showing a downward trend due to the global pandemic of COVID-19. This is anticipated to show a sluggish growth of automotive actuators market in the near term. However, post coronavirus related lockdown in Asian countries, the demand for passenger cars will swiftly increase, which is expected to see an upward trend in the automotive actuator market. Moreover, the condition is likely to ease in countries like China where pandemic originated and has shown signs of recovery with manufacturing being started in some parts. APEJ dominance in automotive actuators market is expected to register a market share of around 39% by the end of 2030, due to the growing demand for better functioning automobiles.

