Driving Simulator Market Size, Growth and Future Prospects Details By 2027

Felton, California , USA, May 24, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The Global Driving Simulator Market Report offers details on current and future growth trends pertaining to the business besides information on numerous regions across the geographical landscape of the Driving Simulator Market. The study includes global, regional, and country-level market size, shares, growth rate analysis (include the causes of highest and lowest peak industry analysis), product launches, latest trends, the impact of covid19 on worldwide.

Driving Simulator Market Research Methodology overview consists of primary and secondary research, company share analysis, model (including Demographic data, Macroeconomic indicators, and Industry indicators i.e. Expenditure, infrastructure, sector growth, and facilities, etc), Research Limitations, and Revenue Based Modelling. Comprehensive analysis of Driving Simulator Market based on current & future analysis depending on historic data also featured in this Report.

The global driving simulator market size is projected to be USD 6.1 billion by 2027. It is further estimated that the market would witness 3.4% CAGR from 2020 to 2027. The emergence of ADAS in automobile and growing focus on research and development to build vehicles with advanced features are driving the demand for the market. Driving simulators helps in evaluating the performance of the vehicles in real-time under a controlled environment. Further, the advent of autonomous vehicles is supplementing the market growth.

These simulators help in training the new recruits and enhancing the skills of experienced operators in industries such as automobile, marine and aviation. Driving simulators are capable of offering driving lessons from basics to advance. Under this, drivers get exposure to various challenges that they might face during real-time driving. Thus, these methods help in ensuring passenger safety.

In the aviation sector, the simulators are used to train pilots of commercial aircraft, military aircraft and helicopters. In addition, simulators are gaining traction in various other industries such as gaming and motorsports. In amusement parks, bikes and cars driving simulators are increasingly used. These simulators make users more engaging.

Impact of COVID-19

The outbreak of COVID-19 has negatively affected the growth of the market. Following the outbreak, several end-user industries such as automotive, aviation and marine were forced to stop their operations. To control the spread of COVID-19, these industries also debarred their training facilities, as social distancing is imperative. In addition, COVID-19 has adversely affected the companies’ revenue and countries’ economy. Low demand for driving simulators resulted in considerably low spending on research and development, thereby, hampering the market growth.

Top Key Players of Global Driving Simulator Market :

CAE, Inc., Anthony Best Dynamics Limited, L3 Technologies Inc., Bosch Rexroth AG and Thales Group.

