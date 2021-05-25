22 Prime Healthcare Hospitals Recognized Among Nation’s Safest by The Leapfrog Group

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national organization committed to health care quality and safety.

ONTARIO, CALIF, 2021-May-25 — /EPR Network/ — Twenty-two Prime Healthcare hospitals in 10 states were awarded an ‘A’ in the spring 2021 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, a designation widely acknowledged as one of the most competitive honors American hospitals can receive for patient safety and quality.

Leah Binder, president, and CEO of The Leapfrog Group said the performance measures used in this spring’s Safety Grade serve as a proxy for the safety of care provided to COVID-19 patients in many ways. “This pandemic emphasized how much we rely on America’s health care workforce,” Binder said. “As we emerge from the pandemic, hospitals need to double down on safety, so they save lives, strengthen their organizations, and position themselves to withstand the next crisis. Putting safety first should be the priority of every hospital CEO.”

Numerous Prime hospitals have been awarded an “A” for consecutive periods, including Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center, in Reno, Nevada, which earned its tenth “A” in a row. “Saint Mary’s is honored to have received our 10th consecutive A for patient safety,” said Tiffany Coury, CEO of Saint Mary’s Health Network. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our physicians, nurses, and staff to the care and wellbeing of our patients. This designation is even more meaningful given the unprecedented pandemic that our frontline workers have fought since early 2020.”

Prime Healthcare, with 46 hospitals in 14 states, is one of the nation’s premier hospital systems recognized for its quality and patient safety initiatives and performance. This year, Prime Healthcare hospitals received nearly 300 quality awards from Healthgrades, and Prime has more Healthgrades Patient Safety Excellence Award recipients for six consecutive years than any other health system in the country. Its hospitals have also been recognized among the “100 Top Hospitals” in the nation 58 times by Fortune/IBM Watson Health.

“Recognition for delivering on our mission is an honor,” said Sunny Bhatia, MD, Region I CEO and Corporate Chief Medical Officer. “Our unwavering commitment to excellent clinical outcomes and patient safety is a direct extension of our pledge to provide exceptional care throughout Prime hospitals. Especially throughout the pandemic, we feel humbled by the opportunity to provide exceptional patient care to communities. Thank you to all caregivers for this remarkable achievement.”

The Leapfrog Group is an independent national organization committed to health care quality and safety. The Safety Grade is a letter grade assigned to more than 2,600 general hospitals across the country and updated every six months, assessing how well the hospital prevents medical errors and other harms to patients.

The Safety Grade uses up to 27 national performance measures to grade hospitals using a methodology developed with guidance from the foremost experts in patient safety. This most recent data was collected immediately prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

The spring 2021 Prime hospital awardees are: Alvarado Hospital Medical Center, San Diego, CA; Centinela Hospital Medical Center, Inglewood, CA; Dallas Medical Center, Dallas, TX, Dallas Regional Medical Center, Mesquite, TX; Desert Valley Hospital, Victorville, CA; East Liverpool City Hospital, East Liverpool, OH; Garden Grove Hospital Medical Center, Garden Grove, CA; Lake Huron Medical Center, Port Huron, MI; Landmark Medical Center, Woonsocket, RI; Montclair Hospital Medical Center, Montclair, CA; Mission Regional Medical Center, Mission, TX; Pampa Regional Medical Center, Pampa, TX; Paradise Valley Hospital, National City, CA; Providence Medical Center, Kansas City, KS; Riverview Regional Medical Center, Gadsden, AL; Saint Clare’s Denville Hospital, Denville, NJ; Saint Clare’s Dover Hospital, Dover, NJ; Saint Mary’s Regional Medical Center, Reno, NV; San Dimas Community Hospital, San Dimas, CA; Sherman Oaks Hospital, Sherman Oaks, CA; St. Joseph Medical Center, Kansas City, MO; and St. Mary’s Medical Center, Blue Springs, MO.

To see Prime Healthcare hospitals’ full grade details, and access patient tips for staying safe in a hospital, visit the Hospital Safety Score at www.hospitalsafetygrade.com.

About Prime Healthcare and Prime Healthcare Foundation

Prime Healthcare is an award-winning health system operating 46 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, providing over 2.6 million patient visits annually. It is one of the nation’s leading health systems with nearly 50,000 employees and physicians dedicated to providing high-quality healthcare. Fifteen of the Prime hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity. Based in Ontario, California, Prime is nationally recognized for quality care and has been named a Top 10 and Top 15 Health System by Fortune/IBM Watson Health. Its hospitals have been named among the nation’s “100 Top Hospitals” 58 times and have received more Patient Safety Excellence Awards from Healthgrades than any other health system in the past six years. Visit www.primehealthcare.com.

