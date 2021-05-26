Kestone Endeavors to Make Virutal Events Equally Immersive Even for the Differently Abled; Adds Accessibility and Interactivity Features for the Dyslexic & Visually Impaired

New Delhi, India, 2021-May-26 — /EPR Network/ — Kestone, India’s leading data-driven integrated sales and marketing services company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Career launcher (NSE, BSE: CLEDUCATE), in an endeavor to support disability inclusion at virtual events, today announced adding assistive tech/ high-tech accessibility and interactivity feature to its platform for the dyslexic and the visually impaired. With this, regardless of the disabilities that some of the virtual event attendees might have (visual impairedness, dyslexia, etc.), Kestone would be able to provide them with equally immersive digital event experience based on their unique accessibility needs.This step will empower corporates to add disability into their diversity and inclusion plan, widen access to more talent and skills at a time when hybrid working mode, knowledge sharing through virtual events is gaining mainstream significance due to COVID19 2.0 impact.

Speaking on the occasion, Piyush Gupta, President, Kestone said, “The need for a disability-inclusive business culture is highly critical to help voice the talent and skills of persons with disabilities (PWDs), the underrepresented community in the corporate world, which constitutes not even 0.5 percent of employees in India’s top companies. Social isolation, insufficient job opportunities, and financial uncertainty have already taken a major toll on them during the pandemic. Kestone has always assessed and added new-age tech features on its virtual event platform. The addition of Assistive Tech will help the dyslexic and the visually impaired gain more immersive experience, navigate the event schedule with more ease, and make corporate virtual events more inclusive. The presence of such disability-friendly virtual events will surely encourage innovation, talent, and a sense of equality across industries”.

Digital tech innovation has never been more significant than it is today. With only 1 in 10 PWDs having access to the virtual technologies according to the WHO and the pandemic protocols impacting their lives and mental health all the more, India needs to accelerate technology adoption in its disability inclusion road map. Considering that flexible and disability-inclusive work policies benefit employees across the board and boost an organization’s resilience, communication and knowledge sharing through virtual events will need to have such assistive technology at its base. As companies rethink their business models and work environments to adapt to the pandemic, disability inclusion will take a vital significance.

The future will need the marketing tech world to innovate around designing content solutions that ensure accessibility, inculcate thoughtful adjustments, support inclusivity, and remove disability discrimination within information and communication technologies. With Govt.’s Accessible India Campaign (Sugamya Bharat Abhiyan) that aims to achieve universal accessibility for PWDs and the corporate world endeavoring to adopt remote working, touchless technology due to the pandemic impact, India is sure to embark on a promising start and the role and contribution of virtual tech designers will become more integral.

About Kestone:- Kestone, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Career Launcher (NSE, BSE: CLEDUCATE) and India’s leading data-driven integrated sales and marketing services company, founded in 1997, is the player behind India’s first, entirely home-grown, experiential “virtual platform”. Replicating every element of an offline events experience i.e. unlimited customizable virtual environments, gamification to ensure active user engagement, interactivity to ensure in-person meetings/conversation experience, or the marketers’ need for real-time data and analytics to arrive at a performance index, coupled with multilingual functionality, 3D environments, LIVE video streaming, audience engagement interventions with polls, quizzes, real-time reporting, etc., data privacy and security encryptions, Kestone offers limitless possibilities for businesses to collaborate, communicate and grow across sectors. In 2021, they introduced VIRSA BOT – India’s first AI-powered Virtual Event Smart Assistant whose intelligent make and analytic capability could spike average audience engagement time at virtual events by 5 times. Kestone has aced 15K+ hours of streaming and engaged over 10Mn audience. Headquartered at New Delhi, it has presence in 250+ Indian Cities, and 15+ International destinations including Singapore, Dubai & the US. The INR. 130 Cr firm counts Dell and Cisco as among its longest-serving clients and has strategized & executed several campaigns for 100+ orgs including NASSCOM, SAP, TiE, Wipro, Airtel, 3M, Amazon, etc., across IT, ITES, FMCG, travel, transport, automotive, and real estate. It has built a portfolio of successful IPs – Melting Pot, Inquizitive Minds, Pocket Events, and Axis and won ACEF Global Customer Engagement Awards in 2018, 2019 & 2020, WOW Awards, Lighthouse Insights Best Mobile Marketing 2018, and Marketing Excellence Awards 2017 among other accolades. For more info, visit https://kestoneglobal.com/

For all editorial queries, please contact: Vidhi Mittal (vidhi@prhub.com) | 7838991812