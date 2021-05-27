Radar Detectors Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2031

Rockville, United States, 2021-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Radar Detectors Market to Witness a CAGR of Around 6%

According to latest research by Fact.MR, radar detectors market grow at a constant pace during 2021-2031. Radar detectors have gained significance traction in the recent past in automotive applications as well as traffic and highway management.

While in the former case, a car user installs it in their vehicle to detect a police radar, in the latter case traffic police uses them to detect speeds of vehicles. Revenue of radar detectors has been growing through both applications.

What is Driving Radar Detector Sales?

Both stationary as well as portable radars have gained traction in the recent past. Being similar in application to laser based speed detectors, radar detectors have also gained significant traction across several automobiles to avoid accidents through guiding the driver with speed control.

In 2019, speeding of the vehicle accounted for 26% of all traffic fatalities in the U.S., which accounted for around 9,478 deaths. Due to this, traffic councils and authorities across certain countries have recommended the use of speed detectors in vehicles, which includes laser or radar detectors.

However, contrary to this, it also raises concerns among traffic control authorities as vehicle owners use them to evade traffic rules and still stay un-ticketed.

Why Portable Radar Detectors Have Been Gaining Traction?

Portable radar detectors being compact, fit on the car dashboard and information displayed can be easily viewed by the driver. Thus the ease of access makes it well suited for car of any make. The hassle-free experience provided by them leads to their widespread use as compared to their stationary counterpart.

GPS Lockout Enabled Radar Detectors to Gain Significant Traction

In the past few years, radar detectors enabled with GPS lockout technology have garnered considerable traction. This technology reduces false alerts for the driver. At present, there are not large number of providers of GPS lockout enabled radar detectors, it is anticipated that in the long term several providers will include it in their portfolio of products. At present, Rodenso XP radar detector is the only known provider of GPS lockout enabled radar detectors.

US Radar Detectors Demand Outlook

In rural parts of the U.S. with a long freeway, radar detectors have been a boon to drivers. Further, being widely available in the country, these devices are mostly purchased as an aftermarket accessory by several drivers. While their sales is permitted for good reasons, they are also used as to avoid speeding fines when detected by police officer’s laser guns.

Owing to this, they are illegal to be used in Virginia and Washington D.C., which to some extent limits the countrywide sales. Besides, the use of radar or laser speed detectors is illegal in all types of commercial vehicles weighing 10,000 pounds, under the federal law.

Europe Radar Detectors Sales Outlook

Europe is a home of some of the world’s largest car makers which makes the region a region full of opportunities for aftermarket accessories including portable detectors. In some countries, there exist strict regulations for speeding. For instance, in France, speed over the limit of 32 km/hr to 50 km/ hr in or outside city can lead to a fine of Euro 135 and driver’s license.

In order to get rid to of such fines a large number of car owners install radar detectors in their vehicles. While regulations are becoming stringent owing to accidents caused by speeding, the demand of radar detectors is projected to increase significantly in the coming years.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Radar Detectors?

Some of the key radar detectors manufacturers include

Escort

United America Corporation

Cobra

Whistler Group

Yupiteru

Genevo s.r.o.

Beltronics.

