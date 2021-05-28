MilesWeb Announces Biggest Ever Sale, 99NotOut offer on .Com Domain

Nashik, India, 2021-May-28 — /EPR Network/ — MilesWeb, a leading & trusted web hosting provider based in India, has announced a super-exclusive sale on .com domain extension at the price of Rs.99*.

MilesWeb has launched this offer wherein you get a huge discount on the registration of the .com domain, which is a Top-Level-Domain, globally recognized, highly popular and always the best choice for any individual/business planning to host a website online.

Today, if you run a business, nonetheless big or small, you know how important it is to have a steady online presence being no more an option but a must-have! Accordingly, to help businesses get online and grow on the online platform, MilesWeb has come with a special offer.

Right through MilesWeb’s limited period sale, all the customers can get a good discount on the .com domain by having it at the price of Rs.99* for the first year. However, the minimum purchase required to avail this offer is 2 years.

The amazing news is that on the registration of 2-year, you get a 1-year subscription at Rs.99 and a 2nd-year subscription at Rs.1100, thus you pay the total amount of Rs.1199, and on 3-year registration, you get a 1-year subscription at Rs.99, 2nd and 3rd-year subscription at Rs.950, thus you pay the total amount of Rs. 1999. The domain offer is applicable on two or three-year registration for the .COM domains and allows users to register the domain for Rs.99 for the first year.

“Considering the hard knocks that we are going through in this global pandemic covid-19 situation, where the businesses have come to halt, it is paramount to encourage the spread of online business in the economic downturn of the market.

And that’s exactly why MilesWeb has come up with this special domain offer to help all the online pioneers right from an individual or a startup or a medium-sized business boost their online identity by getting business online with a .com domain at the lowest price possible”

– says Deepak Kori, Founder & Director at MilesWeb Internet Services Pvt Ltd.

MilesWeb continually endeavors to enhance the online presence of businesses by offering quality services at affordable costs.

However, it is the right time to invest and get the best discounts if you have made it to the online world or forethought to come on board, he concluded.

Customers can register for the plan and get the benefits of the sale. For more details check: https:// www. milesweb.com/hosting/domain-at-99

About MilesWeb

MilesWeb, launched in the year 2012, is an established web hosting company in India. They take pride in offering robust web hosting services by using high-end technology for all types of businesses. Also, they are ranked among the most reliable web host. Apart from best-in-class solutions, MilesWeb offers 24/7 outstanding support to customers globally. MilesWeb is offering services to 30,000+ customers worldwide and is driven by an extremely talented team who helps customers reach their goals and succeed online.