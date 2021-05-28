South Coast Improvement, Co. Completes Renovation Project at Stetson Medical Center

South Weymouth, MA, 2021-May-28 — /EPR Network/ — South Coast Improvement Company (SCI), a design-build general contractor serving New England and the Mid-Atlantic states, recently won a renovation project at Stetson Medical Center, 541 Main Street, South Weymouth, Massachusetts. The Marion, Mass.-based company began work in late March 2020.

The project featured an interior renovation of 1,653 square feet of office space in a fully occupied medical building during the pandemic. The space was built for a new medical office tenant and consists of all new wall configurations, doors and hardware (Slider Door System), millwork, ACT, Glass, Specialties, flooring, paint and new mechanical-electrical-plumbing upgrades–including additional bathrooms.

“Occupied space renovation projects have been our bread and butter. Yet conducting one in a fully functional medical office building during a pandemic really takes it up a notch,” said Tom Quinlan, president of South Coast Improvement Company. “With our experience in this space, we were able to complete this project and make it a positive experience for both the client tenant and other tenants with a superior end result.”

The project was completed in September 2020.

The Stetson Medical Center is owned by the Healthcare Trust of America, the largest dedicated owner and operator of medical office buildings in the US, comprising more than 25.4 million square feet. Stetson Medical Center is a first-class, four-story medical office building strategically located immediately off Route 3 in Weymouth, MA on The South Shore’s “Route 18 Medical Mile. For more information on Healthcare Trust of America, visit https://htareit.com/.

Based in Marion, Mass. and with an office in Reading, Pennsylvania, South Coast Improvement Co is a recognized leader in providing building and renovation services to a client base of senior living, healthcare, institutional and retail clients. For more information, please call 508-748-6545 or visit www.southcoastimprovement.com.

About South Coast Improvement Company:

South Coast Improvement offers a range of design, construction and management services across a variety of sectors—interiors as well as exteriors—including office buildings, health care facilities, educational institutions, commercial properties, assisted living facilities, and residential communities. South Coast Improvement’s services include: Preconstruction analysis; Construction management; General contracting; Design/build services; Capital improvement; Building envelope improvements; and Interior renovations.

For more information, visit www.southcoastimprovement.com or call 508-748-6545.