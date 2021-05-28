Small Wind Market Technology Overview, Growth Restraint Analysis & Forecast Report, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, May. 28, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Small Wind Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The global small wind market is expected to cross USD 1.79 billion by 2025. Small wind turbines find regular use in developed and developing economies and are basically used in rural areas across the domestic and international market. Small wind turbines are specifically used to power business institutions, schools, colleges, farms, and various other entities.

Key Players:

City Windmills

Bergey WindPower Co

Envergate Energy AG

Eocycle

Shanghai Ghrepower Green Energy Co., Ltd

Dibu Wind

Kingspan Environment

Kliux Energies

Superwind

Northern Power Systems Inc

Xzeres Wind Corporation

Growth Drivers:

Overall, the small wind turbines are developed to cater to domestic and international market. Currently, the market trends incorporate energy needs to be driven by rural to urban migration, rise in per capita income, manufacture of energy based products, and worldwide growth in energy services.

Small Wind industry is driven by factors such as rise in consciousness about renewable energy coupled with government regulation due to increasing carbon footprint and rise in global population. Surge in energy crisis, increase in fuel costs, and high dependence on non-renewable energy sources is likely to create favorable market conditions for small wind market in the near future.

Application Outlook:

On Grid

Off Grid

Off-grid applications are expected to account for a significant growth during the forecast period due to rise in demand for off-grid application from the medium and large enterprises. Application segment consists of small-scale industries, domestic and commercial. Small-scale and commercial industries are likely to gain a significant CAGR in the forecast period owing to wide availability and affordability.

Axis Type Outlook:

Horizontal Axis Wind Turbines

Vertical Axis Wind Turbines

Vertical axis wind turbine is expected to account for a significant growth during the forecast period due to preference of installation. Geographical segmentation for small wind industry includes North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Asia-Pacific market is expected to gain a significant CAGR in the forecast period due to increase in support by government for installation of wind turbines, rise in investment for wind energy projects and lowing of taxes to encourage the use of wind turbines at large.

Regional Outlook:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East

Africa

Asia-Pacific market is expected to gain a significant CAGR in the forecast period due to increase in support by government for installation of wind turbines, rise in investment for wind energy projects and lowing of taxes to encourage the use of wind turbines at large. North American market is likely to gain a positive traction in the forthcoming period due to rise in environmental awareness and stringent rules by government over usage of resources. Middle East and African countries have already taken positive initiatives towards this concern and is likely to create a remarkable CAGR in the following years.

