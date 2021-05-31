Cobb Lindquist & Atnip Inc Has Come Up With The Latest Trends In Commercial Real Estate

Corpus Christi, Texas, 2021-May-31 — /EPR Network/ — Commercial Real estate is a vast market, and there is a lot of competition because of it. Among these “new normal” times, there are a lot of new trends coming up for commercial real estate investors. We have to change our investing ways according to the trends. Therefore, Cobb, Lindquist, and Atnip have come up with the post covid trends in Commercial real estate Corpus Christi.

Micro Apartments

These are the new micro-level apartments that are smaller than the typical residential units. They are located in the core of the urban city, so all the boutiques, shops, markets, and salons are near. They are luxurious, and that’s the reason millennials are loving it! The most important part they are affordable for renters and more profitable for investors.

Warehouses

Warehouses are the final destination before any packet arrives at the customer’s door. Nowadays, deliveries are made as fast as possible, and for that, warehouses are kept at the core of the city. Hence Warehouses are going to be in high demand for the next few years.

Co-working space

Co-working places are becoming popular day by day. They consist of larger rooms with individual desks and cubicles. Remote workers and freelancers use such spaces. However, such properties are gaining higher prices compared to offices.

