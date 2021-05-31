Plasticizer Concrete Admixtures Market Set To Witness Uptick During 2018 to 2028

Plasticizer Concrete Admixtures Market: Introduction

Plasticizer concrete admixtures are powders or liquids added before or during the mixing of concrete. They can enhance the concrete quality, durability and workability, accelerate or retard the setting time and manageability, among the other properties as per the desired requirement.

The escalating pace of industrialization and urbanization is leading to the growth of building and construction industries in developing countries around the globe. The rapid growth of building and construction industries is leading to an increase in the demand for plasticizer concrete admixtures market to achieve improved infrastructure quality.

Also, the launch of various governmental projects in various countries across the world has boosted construction on a global scale, owing to which there is a rise in the plasticizer concrete admixtures market.

Plasticizer Concrete Admixtures Market: Segmentation

The global plasticizer concrete admixtures market can be segmented on the basis of form, type of material, product type and application.

The global plasticizer concrete admixtures market has been segmented on the basis of form as,

Powder (Solid)

Liquid

The global plasticizer concrete admixtures market has been segmented on the basis of material type as,

Pop Lignosulfonates

Sulfonated naphthalene

Sulfonated melamine formaldehyde

Polycarboxylate ether

The global plasticizer concrete admixtures market has been segmented on the basis of product type as,

Retarding Admixture Agents

Air Entrainment Admixtures

Water reducing agents

Accelerating agents

Shrinkage reducing agent

Super-plasticizers

Normal Plasticizer

Corrosion Inhibiting agents

The global plasticizer concrete admixtures market has been segmented on the basis of application as,

Infrastructural

Residential

Commercial

Report regional analysis includes:

North America

Europe

MEA

East Asia (Japan, China, South Korea)

South Asia (India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest)

Oceania (Australia, New Zealand)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Iran, Israel)

Plasticizer Concrete Admixtures Market: Market Participants

Some of the market participants in the global plasticizer concrete admixtures market identified across the value chain include,

The Dow Chemical Company

BASF SE

R. Grace & Co.

Sika AG

Fosroc, Inc

RPM International

CICO Technologies Ltd.

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

MAPEI

Chryso SA

Cemex S.A.B. de C.V.

Samrock Chemicals Ltd.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

Highlights from the Report

Elaborated scenario of the parent market

Transformations in the market dynamics

Detailed segmentation of the target market

Historical, current and forecast market size based on value and volume

Latest industry developments and trends

Competition landscape

Strategies adopted by the market players and product developments made

Potential and niche segments, along with their regional analysis

Unbiased analysis on performance of the market

Up-to-date and must-have intelligence for the market players to enhance and sustain their competitiveness

