Anti-pollution Mask Market: Historical Vs Future Outlook

The Growth of Anti-pollution Mask Market is huge. The Market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

On the back of air pollution reaching alarming levels, and a major foothold in the Indian and Chinese subcontinent, the anti-air pollution masks market is estimated to reach a market cap of US$ 2.9 Bn by end of 2019. Increasing incidence of diseases such as emphysema, lung cancer, bronchitis and asthma are further increasing the uptake of anti-air pollution masks.

Pioneering research and development initiatives for developing advanced and lightweight anti-pollution masks with nanomaterial will compel emerging players to take strategic action, thereby driving much of the anti-pollution masks market growth, reveals Fact.MR, in its newest market study. With automobile sales reaching the 125 million mark by 2025 and urban pollution reaching a tipping point, anti-pollution mask market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~ 9% over the forecast period. According to Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation more than 5.5 million people die prematurely every year due to polluted air, escalating the demand for anti-pollution masks

Key Takeaways from the Anti-Pollution Mask Market Study

According to Fact.MR, emerging companies operating in the anti-pollution masks market such as PollutionAirMask and Xiaomi are focused on digitalizing their product offerings through phone connectivity systems

India and China are expected to create significant demand for anti-pollution masks on the back of poor air quality and increased automobile congestion

Many companies sell their products through their own online stores or third party online channels. However, volume sales of anti-pollution masks through offline channels will continue to be higher through 2029

Asia Pacific will continue to be the biggest as well as the fastest growing regional market

According to Fact.MR, leading companies are using military grade carbon filter in their anti-pollution masks, due to their unique potential to absorb molecules

“Prominent manufacturers are developing respiratory masks which offer more protection vis-à-vis conventional N99 or N95 masks that are currently dominating the anti-pollution masks market. Asian countries will create lucrative opportunities for manufacturers, as most are developing countries and largely dependent on fossil fuel for energy.” says the Fact.MR analyst

Customer Centric Product Innovations Through Offline Sales to be the Hub of Profitability

The anti-pollution masks market is highly fragmented, and top players are focused on product innovation for increasing their market share. Start-ups are focused on offering anti-pollution mask with funky graphics for attracting the Gen-X population. The offline distribution channel will continue to capture large chunks of the market.

The increasing incidence of communicable diseases is forcing Asian countries to adopt battery operated anti-pollution masks. Furthermore, development of anti-pollution mask primarily for asthmatic children is also under process by some companies. The connected anti-pollution masks are helping consumers to manage their respiratory health efficiently. However, excessive heating and breathing difficulties attributable to masks is hampering market growth at a moderate level.

Find More Valuable Insights on Anti-Pollution Masks Market

Fact.MR, in its new offerings, brings to the fore an unbiased analysis of the global anti-pollution masks market, presenting historical demand data (2014-2018) and forecast statistics for the period, 2019-2027. The study divulges compelling insights on the anti-pollution masks market on the basis of category (disposable and reusable), filter (particulate filter, gas and odor filter, combination filter), sales channel (online channel, pharmacy/drug stores modern trade, and other sales channels), and application (retail and industrial/commercial), across seven major regions.

Key findings of the report:

Prominent manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment providers, traders, and distributors in the market.

In-depth analysis of important market segments, market potential, impacting trends, and challenges.

Critical examination of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Extensive investigation of the effects of the growth of relevant industries.

Accurate data regarding the future prospects of the during the forecast period.

