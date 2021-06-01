Greenhouse Film Market worth $10.4 billion by 2025

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-1 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Greenhouse Film Market by Resin Type (LDPE, LLDPE, EVA), Thickness (80 to 150 Microns, 150 to 200 Microns, More than 200 Microns), Width (4.5M, 5.5 M, 7M, 9M), and Region (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, MEA) – Global Forecast to 2025″, size is projected to grow from USD 6.4 billion in 2020 to USD 10.4 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 10.3%. The global greenhouse film market is witnessing high growth on account of increased demand for greenhouse-cultivated crops and development in areas for greenhouse-protected cultivation.

Browse 229 market data Tables and 42 Figures spread through 203 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Greenhouse Film Market”

Download PDF Brochure https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=179191625

The LDPE resin segment is projected to be the largest segment of the greenhouse film market.

LDPE is a type of polyethylene, which is manufactured under high pressure, mostly extruded, and blown. It is comparatively thicker than LLDPE (the number of chains in the bonds is much longer than LLDPE). LDPE with 0.932 g/cm3 of density is used in film applications requiring stiffness and easy tear properties. LDPE is used to manufacture thin films, general-purpose films, and high-barrier films. The vital features of LDPE that make it suitable for use in greenhouse films are low cost, high thickness, optical properties, and high resistance to sunlight and the external environment. The LDPE type offers advantages, such as increased clarity and ease of use, making it suitable for agricultural applications. Its low cost drives its demand in emerging markets.

150 to 200 Microns is the fastest-growing segment of the overall greenhouse film market.

150 to 200 Microns is the fastest-growing segment of the overall greenhouse film market. For optimized crop cultivation, the use of greenhouse films with a thickness of 150 to 200 microns is preferred, as they provide all necessary properties, such as controlled sunlight and UV light transmissions, anti-drop, anti-moisture, and thermicity. The use of these films is very less in Europe and North America, where snowy conditions are observed, as they might decrease light penetration inside the greenhouse tunnel.

Request Sample Pages https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=179191625

APAC is the largest greenhouse film market during the forecast period.

The rising population in the APAC region is the key factor driving the market for greenhouse films. It has increased the demand for food, thereby exerting pressure on agricultural yield. China is the leading producer and consumer of greenhouse films in the region. India is an agriculture-based economy. In Japan, the demand for vegetables and flowers is being meet by crops cultivated in the greenhouse. South Korea is also one of the major markets of greenhouse films, after China and Japan.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441