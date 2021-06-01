Automotive Wheel Alignment Service Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis

The future of the global automotive wheel alignment service market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car and commercial vehicle segments. The global automotive wheel alignment service market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 4%-6% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers for this market are rapid urbanization, growing awareness, and the rise in demand for the need to improve fuel efficiency in automobiles.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include entry of cutting-edge tire alignment machines to fuel growth, growing popularity of electric vehicles, and increasing disposable income.

A total of 130 figures / charts and 104 tables are provided in this more than 150 page report to help in your business decisions. Sample figures with some insights are shown below. To learn the scope, benefits, companies researched, and other details of the global automotive wheel alignment service market report, please download the report brochure.

The study includes trends and forecast for the global automotive wheel alignment service market by product, application, and region, as follows:

By Product [Value ($ Million) from 2015 to 2026]:

Toe-In/Toe-Out Alignment System

Camber Alignment System

Caster Alignment System

Four Wheel Alignment System

By Application [Value ($ Million) from 2015 to 2026]:

Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles

By Region [Value ($ Million) from 2015 to 2026]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

APAC

China

India

Japan

ROW

Middle East

Brazil

Some of the automotive wheel alignment service companies profiled in this report include 3M, BMW AG, Continental AG, Ford Motor Company, Mercedes Benz, Robert Bosch, MRF, and Toyota Motor Corporation.

Lucintel forecasts that toe-in/toe-out alignment system will remain the largest segment, and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to technologically advanced alignment services that boosts productivity and fuel efficiency in automobiles.

Within the global automotive wheel alignment service market , the passenger car segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the rise in production of passenger vehicles across the globe and increasing demand for luxury or premium passenger vehicles driven by the rise in disposable income of people and an increase in living standards of people across the globe.

APAC is expected to remain the largest market and witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the presence of automotive industry and advanced testing facilities for wheel alignment.