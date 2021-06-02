Annatto Market Showing Footprints For Strong Annual Sales During 2018 To 2028

Global Annatto Market: Outlook

The global Annatto market Demand has witnessed a rise in the demand for natural food ingredients and colorants, which can be attributed to the increasing consumer demand for naturally-derived and safer food ingredients. Color additives reinforce the colors already present in the food and ensure uniformity of the food from season to season and batch to batch.

Annatto colorants are derived from annatto seeds that grow on a tree called Bixa Orellana. The Bixa Orellana tree is known as Annatto or as ‘Achiote’ in large parts of South America and as ‘Urucum’ in Brazil.

Global Annatto Market: Segmentation

On the basis of nature, the global annatto market can be segmented into:

  • Organic
  • Conventional

On the basis of form, the global annatto market can be segmented into:

  • Raw
  • Processed
    • Liquid
    • Powder
    • Extract

On the basis of product type, the global Annatto market can be segmented into:

  • Annatto – Bixin
  • Annatto – Norbixin

On the basis of end user, the global Annatto market can be segmented into:

  • Food Industry
  • Cosmetic
  • Retail

On the basis of the distribution channel, the global annatto market can be segmented into:

  • Direct
  • Indirect
    • Supermarket/Hypermarket
    • Convenience Store
    • Specialty Store
    • E-Retailers

Provided for Major Regions as Follows:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Netherlands, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Korea, India, and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, rest of countries, etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Egypt, Nigeria, and South Africa)

Competitive landscape

  • Strategies of key players and Products offered
  • Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth
  • A neutral perspective on market performance
  • Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Global Annatto Market: Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the global annatto market include BioconColors, Amerilure Inc., Kalsec Inc., Sensient Technologies Corporation, D.D. Williamson & Co. Inc. and ADM (Wild Flavors), among others.

Key Offerings:

-Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2018 to 2028

-Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

-Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by product, by types, end-user, applications, segments, and geography

Thanks for reading this article you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe, MEA or Asia Pacific.

