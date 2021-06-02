How is Rising Cancer Burden Catalyzing Demand for Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment Market?

The Growth of Hyperthermia Cancer Treatment market is huge. The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application and industry

Award-winning consulting firm Fact.MR has recently published an extensive report on the global market for hyperthermia cancer treatment for the forecast period of 2021-2031. According to the study, the market is anticipated to accrue impressive gains, expanding at a CAGR of around 6% to surpass a valuation of US$ 250 million by 2031. Rising cancer prevalence is attributed as the chief growth driver for this market.

The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) estimates that, globally, 1 in 5 people develop cancer during their lifetime, and 1 in 8 men and 1 in 11 women die from the disease, respectively. These new estimates suggest that more than 50 million people are living within five years of a past cancer diagnosis. Also, according to the World Health Organization, breast cancer is the most commonly occurring cancer in women and the second-most common cancer overall. Over 2 million new cases of breast cancer were diagnosed across the world in 2018. Hence, the scope for incorporating sophisticated treatments is increasing, paving way for enhanced adoption of hyperthermia cancer treatment.

Furthermore, various governmental initiatives to fund extensive cancer research programs are proving to be a boon for market growth. For instance, in April 2016, the U.S. Government allotted US$ 5.2 billion to the National Cancer Institute (NCI) for cancer research and training. This has enabled the U.S. healthcare system to deploy a host of advanced cancer treatment and diagnosis solutions.

Key Take aways from Market Study

Microwave hyperthermia cancer treatment devices to account for over 40% revenue share through 2031

By application, treatment for breast cancer to remain key revenue generator

Prospects for deep tissue ®ional perfusion appear highly promising, expected to post significant gains

By enduser, hospitals to yield over two-fifth of the global revenue share through 2031

High cancer incidence and prevalence rates to stimulate demand across the U.S.

The U.K. to stimulate high demand amid growing preference for minimally invasive cancer treatment

Rapid advancements in medical technology to bolster uptake across France and Germany

“Rising demand for improving clinical outcomes and inflicting minimal patient discomfort is prompting healthcare providers to deploy a broad range of advanced surgical and therapeutic options, including high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU), widening the growth prospects of market players,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Fact.MR’s has profiled the following hyperthermia cancer treatment solution providers in its research report: PYREXAR Medical, Celsius42 GmbH, Hydrosun GmbH, Oncotherm Kft., Andromedic S.r.l., Yamamoto Vinita Co. Ltd, Chongqing Haifu Medical Technology Co. Ltd., innoMedicus Ltd., Gamida-Cell Ltd., and RanD. Some key expansion strategies deployed by the afore mentioned players include strengthening distribution networks and introducing new approaches to treat and diagnose potential cancers.

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the hyperthermia cancer treatment market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of device (infrared devices, ultrasound devices, microwave devices, and others), treatment method (loco-regional and whole body), application (breast cancer, liver cancer, soft tissue sarcoma, head & neck tumors, prostate cancer, and others) and enduser (hospitals & specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, and others) across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Latin America, AsiaPacific, and the Middle East & Africa).

