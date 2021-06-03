The Ronald Sachs International Music Festival to Be Held October 23-24, 2021

Wilmington, North Carolina, 2021-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ — The Ronald Sachs International Music Festival is pleased to announce the contest will take place on October 23-24, 2021, at the UNC-Wilmington Department of Music Beckwith Recital Hall. The competition will feature guest adjudicators, including Marina Lomazov, Hye-Jin Kim, Sinisa Ciric, Ka-Wai Yu, and Ciro Fodere.

The Ronald Sachs International Music Festival brings together musical talent from across the country and around the world. Musicians compete in two divisions: Juniors for ages 13 to 16 and Seniors for ages 17 to 22. Each morning starts with violin and piano masterclasses, followed by the finals for the junior and senior divisions, respectively. A lunch break each day breaks up the finals competition. On Saturday, the day ends with a recital featuring the judges. Sunday ends with a recital for the past winners.

The judges award prizes for the top performers in each division. The junior division offers $1000 for third place, $2000 for second, and $3000 for first. On the senior level, the winners will receive $1000 for third place, $3000 for second, and $5000 for first. This contest is an excellent opportunity for young musicians to showcase their skills and gain recognition for their hard work.

Anyone interested in learning about this year’s music festival can find out more by visiting the Ronaldsachsimc.com website.

About the Ronald Sachs International Music Festival: The Ronald Sachs International Music Festival is an annual contest for young musicians between 13 and 22. Musicians compete in two divisions based on age, with prizes awarded to the top three performers in each division. Their goal is to provide a platform for young musicians to share their talents and earn recognition for their musical skills.

Press Release Contact :

Address:

Ronald Sachs International Music Competition

UNCW Department of Music

601 S. College Road

Wilmington, NC 28403