Orthopedic Power Tools Market to reach approximately US$ 2,500 Mn in revenues by 2026-end

Orthopedic Power Tools market research study in brief

The business intelligence study for the Demand of Orthopedic Power Tools market and provides an extensive synopsis of essential aspects involving the product classification, important definitions, and other industry-specific parameters. The report also covers the key factors associated with the current events such as alliances, mergers & acquisitions, and new product launches.

Additionally, the Orthopedic Power Tools market study puts forth a rigid basis for collecting a cluster of insights that potential customers can use to enhance their revenues and reduce costs. The illustration of data on Orthopedic Power Tools market segmentation by type, application, and geography offers a critical viewpoint of, what manufacturers are eyeing for the stipulated timeframe, 2017 – 2026.

North America to Account for Largest Revenue Share of Orthopedic Power Tools Market

Rapid technological advancements, and increasing volume of orthopedic procedures have accelerated growth of orthopedic power tools market in North America. In terms of revenues, the largest share of the orthopedic power tools market will be accounted by North America during 2017 to 2026. Europe and Asia-pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will also remain lucrative regions for growth of the orthopedic power tools market.

6 Key Takeaways from Fact.MR’s Report on Orthopedic Power Tools Market for Forecast Period 2017-2026 North America is anticipated to remain the largest market for orthopedic power tools, in terms of revenues. Factors such as large-scale presence of surgical centers and hospitals, along with rapid technological advancements are expected to retain North America’s dominance in the market. The market in Europe will also account for a major portion of the market’s revenue share during 2017 to 2026.

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) will witness a robust expansion in the market through 2026. This growth can be primarily attributed to increased prevalence of osteoporosis in APEJ countries such as China and India, along with rising prevalence of medical tourism in the region owing to availability of low-cost modern medical equipment, advanced hospitals, and skilled surgeons.

Based on modality, revenues from reusable orthopedic power tools’ worldwide sales will account for nearly three-fourth share of the market by 2026-end. However, reusable or disposable tools are expensive, require high maintenance costs, and are associated with risks regarding infection from patient. This has led surgeons toward adoption of single-use orthopedic power tools, which are convenient and cost-effective. Reusable orthopedic power tools will register the fastest expansion in the market through 2026.

Accounting for the largest market revenue share during 2017 to 2026, hospitals will remain the largest end-users of orthopedic power tools market. However, orthopedic clinics are projected to register the highest CAGR in the market through 2026. Revenues from ambulatory surgical centers will increase at a CAGR lower than those from orthopedic clinics, and higher than those from hospitals through 2026.

Although small bone power tools will account for the lowest revenue share of the market, their sales will reflect a relatively faster expansion than sales of large-bone power tools through 2026. In addition, sales of high-speed power tools will ride on the highest CAGR in the market, to become the second most lucrative product by 2026-end.

Key market participants profiled by Fact.MR’s report include Stryker Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Zimmer Biomet, B Braun, CONMED Corporation, and Misonix.

The research attempts to answer many queries such as:

What aspects do the customers look for while purchasing Orthopedic Power Tools? Who is buying your product or service globally at present? Who are your critical competitors? How will the competitive scenario look like between the forecast period 2018 to 2025? What will be the cost of the products and facilities across different regions? What are the trends impacting the performance of the Orthopedic Power Tools market? What issues will vendors running the Orthopedic Power Tools market confront? What needs are the leading manufacturers trying to meet by the forecast period 2025?

