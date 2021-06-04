Thyroid Function Test Market worth $1.68 Billion – Increasing Prevalence of Lifestyle Diseases and Rising Geriatric Population

PUNE, India, 2021-Jun-04 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Thyroid Function Test Market by Type (TSH Tests, T4 Tests, T3 Tests), End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Laboratories & Institutes), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, LATAM, and MEA) – Global Forecast”, is expected to reach USD 1.68 Billion, at a CAGR of 5.9%.

The Factors such as increasing incidence of thyroid disorders, awareness about thyroid disorders, prevalence of lifestyle diseases, rising geriatric population, and increasing consumption of alcohol and tobacco are driving the growth of the market.

Research Methodology:

Both, top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to estimate and validate the size of the global market and to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall thyroid function test industry. Various secondary sources, such as associations like American Thyroid Association, British Thyroid Foundation, American Association for Clinical Chemistry, European Thyroid Association (ETA), Asia & Oceania Thyroid Association, Asia-Pacific Society of Thyroid Surgery, Latin American Thyroid Society, directories, industry journals, databases, and annual reports of the companies have been used to identify and collect information useful for the study of this market. Primary sources such as experts from both supply and demand sides have been interviewed to obtain and validate information as well as to assess dynamics of this market.

The TSH tests segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into TSH tests, T4 tests, T3 tests, and other tests. In 2017, the TSH tests segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the thyroid function tests market. The large share rate of this segment can be attributed to the fact that TSH tests are initially prescribed by physicians to majority of patients (for the assessment of thyroid gland functioning) showing symptoms of thyroid disorders.

The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market.

Based on end users, broadly segmented into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, research laboratories and institutes, and other end users. The hospitals segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the global thyroid function tests market in 2017. The large share of the segment can be attributed to the growing patient population & the subsequent increase in clinical tests performed in hospitals and growing number of public healthcare awareness campaigns organized by hospitals.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The North American Thyroid Function Test Market is expected to account for the largest share of the global thyroid function test market due to the presence of an advanced healthcare infrastructure in North American countries such as the US and Canada. However, the Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the presence of a large target patient population, increasing disposable income of the middle-class population, and improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging countries such as China and India.

Global Key Leaders:

Thermo Fisher (US), Abbott (US), Roche (Switzerland), DiaSorin (Italy), Danaher (US), Kronus (US), Merck (Germany), Cortez Diagnostics (US), bioMérieux (France), Qualigen (US), and Autobio Diagnostics (China) are some of the major players operating in the thyroid function tests market.