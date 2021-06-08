8 Top Colleges For BBA Program

Mumbai, India, 2021-Jun-08 — /EPR Network/ — Bachelors in Business Administration (BBA) is the learning of trade, commerce and management at undergraduate level. This is the top course if one wants to step ahead in corporate management. This BBA course also teaches you managerial ethics. After this, one can pursue with MBA from a reputed institution or university to get a job of their dreams and requirements.

Once school days are about to get over, students are every so often found to be tensed and confused about their profession. They either choose streams of their choice or they cease to go with the best and that leads them to take a stop in their professionals’ career.

If students are interested to pursue with BBA/BBM, there are top colleges in India that would help them in accomplishing their goals. Let’s see those colleges that provide course in management.

1. Mangalmay Group of Institutions

BBA is offered by the Mangalmay Group of Institutions Greater Noida. The course curriculum of BBA is divided into 6 semesters, each semester having 6 compulsory papers. BBA Degree at Mangalmay, follows contemporary management education methodologies.

2. Amity International Business School, Noida

Amity school has grown to offer quality education on management and administration at undergraduate level. A large amount of students get enrolled in this institute each academic year.

3. Institute of Management Studies, Noida

IMS Noida is known for their course in management and administration at both graduate and undergraduate level. Students are eligible for the courses with their marks scored in Class 10th and 10+2.

4. Wilson College, Mumbai

Wilson college offers with a 3-year undergraduate course in Bachelors in Business Studies. This program has six semesters of 5-month duration for separately. Students aspiring for admission should have scored not less than 50 percent marks in their Class 12th board examinations.

5. Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies, Delhi

This is one of the top colleges in Delhi University that offers course in management and administration. Aspiring applicants should show their marks scored in Class 12th along with a written test and a personal interview.

6. Pearl Academy, Noida

This famous institute offers course in Fashion and Lifestyle Business Management for 2–3 years of duration.

7. K.R.Mangalam Institutions of Higher Education, New Delhi

This was established in the year 1999 that offers course for you to achieve your desired goals. They offer course in Bachelors in Business Administration and Diploma of Business for 2–3 years.

8. D.A.V. Institute of Management, Faridabad

This institute was established in the year 1997. This offers course in Bachelors in Business Administration for 2–3 years.

Now select the Best BBA college of your choice and pursue your dreams!