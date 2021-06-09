Jahia Transforms Any CMS into a DXP with Open-source Customer Data Platform

https://www.jahia.com/jahia-news/turn-your-cms-into-a-dxp

Boston, Massachusetts, 2021-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ — Jahia Solutions Group, a leading global digital experience platform (DXP) provider, announced a new release of jExperience, powered by Apache Unomi, the open-source Customer Data Platform (CDP) that allows businesses to collect and analyze first-party customer data, segment audiences, and personalize content – all on your existing content management system (CMS).

“With the evolution of consumer behavior, understanding how to successfully bridge the gap between customer data, digital experiences, and personalization has become increasingly critical for business success and to properly collect and use first-party customer data,” said Serge Huber, Chief Technology Officer at Jahia. “jExperience has been designed to transform your CMS into a DXP that simplifies customer data collection and management, delivering the personalized digital experiences that today’s customers expect.”

Jahia takes the complexity out of customer data collection and management by linking disparate data silos together from across all sales and marketing tools, creating a unified 360-degree view of customers. Jahia users gain insights into customer behavior to create and deploy repeatable segmentation and personalization strategies to drive more tailored experiences, build valuable, synchronized journeys, and drive conversion rates.

Apache Unomi, the open-source CDP and data foundation of jExperience, was developed in-house at Jahia and then donated to the Apache Software Foundation. jExperience adds enterprise personalization capabilities so users can easily act on customer data.

Jahia is known for delivering highly targeted personalized experiences for its customers with jExperience, the only true DXP available on the market. With this new release, customers can deliver personalized content on any website and any CMS, powered by jExperience and Apache Unomi.

To learn how to turn your CMS into a DXP, attend one of the two webinars hosted by Jahia this month:

Wednesday, June 16, 2021: Attend, “Turn your CMS into a DXP,” to learn how to leverage a customer data platform to improve digital experiences with jExperience. Register at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_l3muhWx0RgW2cxhKdgS8XA.

Tuesday, June 22, 2021: Attend, “Customer Data’s Critical Impact on the DXP Landscape,” featuring Joe Cicman, Senior Analyst at Forrester. The discussion will focus on the importance of data as part of your DXP as well as the tangible ways to optimize data strategies to align with business goals. Register at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/2616227358801/WN_lGYLHhC0RoeE2BQ9IBKVbA.

For more information on how Jahia helps businesses turn their existing CMS into a DXP, visit: https://www.jahia.com/turn-cms-into-dxp.

About Jahia Solutions Group

The provider of the world’s first, true digital experience platform, Jahia helps organizations across the world bring their improved content and most up-to-date customer data together to deliver engaging, personalized experiences for customers faster. With an unparalleled level of flexibility and connectivity, Jahia integrates into existing technology stacks and can be customized to meet specific business needs.

Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Switzerland, Jahia has offices in Toronto and Paris with its North American headquarters operating remotely from the Boston area. Jahia’s customer community includes hundreds of global brands and organizations, including Ben & Jerry’s, AllianceRx Walgreens Prime, NASA, and General Motors. For more information, visit www.jahia.com, read our blog and follow us on LinkedIn.

All trademarks recognized.

#

Contact:

Tracy Wemett – BroadPR, Inc.

+1-617-868-5031

tracy@broadpr.com