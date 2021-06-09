Buy Solar Garden Lights Online at Lesjardins.solar

Rancho Mirage, CA, 2021-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ — Solar energy is no more a concept but a reality of the modern world and with the given stress on renewable energy, solar energy is no more a one for the future. With climate change getting worst with each passing day, we can no longer rely on conventional bulbs for lighting up our backyards but switch to solar-powered outdoor lamps. Solar lamps are run from batteries installed in them, which are charged using solar energy.

Solar lamps have easy installations unlike the complex installation of other bulbs like fitting them perfectly in the socket and cumbersome wirings involved. With solar lamps, it’s just placing the lamp at the required and selects the mode and luminosity and Boom! You’re ready to go.

At Lesjardins.solar, we have different lights for different purposes like solar garden/landscape lamps to compliment the beauty of your garden and create that soothing ambience all around.

We have the following options available as Garden Lights:

LANAI

Solar modern tiki torch-style lamps are available in a natural or weathered teak finish and in red or space grey powder-coated aluminum. Our modern twist on tiki torch helps bring a playful yet luxurious feel to any landscape.

TULIP

Inspired by gothic castles torch lights, TULIP is an ode to architectural design and medieval aesthetics. Adjustable solar torch/pathway lamp in space grey powder-coated aluminum measuring up to 53.5” at its tallest setting.

TEKURA PATHWAY

TEKURA design is based on the elegant combination of oiled teakwood and Italian made high-performance HPL in a slate finish. Ideal for illuminating paths and walkways as well as a garden’s array of flora.

HAWI

Efficient and highly resilient solar powered landscape light 20’’ tall. HAWI minimalistic design is built to blend in effortlessly with your garden’s flora

WHARF

Solar LED floor lamp in an open weave crafted out of space-grey aluminum rods available in three sizes.

Here at LESJARDINS.SOLAR, our goal is to push the limits of technology to improve your outdoor living experience. We believe enlightened living starts with building closer connections to our physical world: friends, family, home or nature.

CONTACT US:

LESJARDINS.SOLAR Designer Showroom

71905 highway 111, #A

Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

Phone: 760-836-0800

Email at: contact@lesjardins.solar

Website: https://lesjardins.solar/