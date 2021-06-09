Medical Automation Market Demand and Competition by Manufacturers 2024

Felton, California , USA, June 9, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global Medical Automation Market Size research report offers the definition, market shares, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges in an voluminous format. On the basis of Type, the market is further categorized into based on the regions, the market is distributed into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. This markets competitive manufactures and the upcoming manufactures are studied with their research. Revenue, production, price, market share of these players is mentioned with detailed information.

Medical Automation Market study offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key strategies to gain ruthless advantage. Medical Automation Market Forecast provides sizing and growth opportunities. It provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, forecast, and growth drivers in the market. it also includes a detailed analysis of growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities and delivers a complete overview of segments and the regional outlook of the market.

Industry Insights

The global market for medical automation in 2015 was estimated to be at USD 34.21 billion. The major factors impelling the growth are rising adoption rate of automated equipment for therapy and diagnosis of chronic disorders. According to a report by WHO, chronic diseases are considered to be the leading cause of mortality globally. These diseases include respiratory diseases, diabetes, heart disease, stroke and cancer which accounts for around 60% of deaths.

As per a research published by NCBI, around 40.5% of the population in U.S. is predicted to suffer from one or more than one cardiovascular disease by 2030, leading to expansion of the patient base. Increasing adoption of automated devices can be attributed to the rising demands for reproducibility and accuracy in wide array of medical procedures.

Moreover, the rise in laboratory automation and benefits associated with automation in pharmacies is broadening the growth prospects further. These benefits include such as reliability, speed, reduction of errors in huge sampling and greater cost efficiency which is anticipated to positively impact future demand over the coming years. Furthermore, advent of technologically advanced products such as usage of robots in radio surgery, material handling in hospitals and others, are factors predicted to drive growth potential.

Application Insights

The largest share of over 35.0% in application segment was held by therapeutic automation in 2015. The dominance can be attributed to consistent rise in the adoption rate of automated devices such as therapeutic dispensing systems, defibrillators, surgical robots, automated microscopes, portable imaging device and orthopedic navigation systems.

The high demand for automation while performing minimally invasive surgeries is expected to widen the scope for adoption of robotic surgical systems thereby fueling to the medical automation industry over the coming years. The advantages offered by these systems such as increase in process efficiency and enhanced patient safety. In addition, they can be used as standard emergency care which is predicted to drive the growth prospects and further broaden the penetration of these systems in future.

End-use Insights

The segment was dominated by hospitals & diagnostics centers segment in 2015 with a share of more than 25.0%. The dominance can be attributed to growing usage of automated devices in pharmacies & laboratories sufficing various requirements in diagnostic procedures.

Automation in hospital segment, particularly in tier 2 & 3 cities of emerging economies of the Asia Pacific region such as India is presenting with lucrative opportunities. For example, the Indian hospitals including Fortis and Apollo are aiming at providing automated healthcare services which are operational in the region.

Regional Insights

A substantial revenue share of over 43.0% was held by North America in 2015 as a consequence of increasing healthcare expenditure by government healthcare and life science sectors to promote research. Europe held the second largest market share owing to demographic shift in geriatric patient base, possessing greater susceptibility to chronic disorders thereby pushing demand for automated point-of-care testing.

Additionally, presence of various government organizations including Medicine and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency which validates automated systems in pharmacies and devices with the regulations of the region is predicted to provide growth opportunities in the coming years. Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness attractive growth opportunities during the forecast period owing to the frequent upgradation in healthcare infrastructure, growing patient awareness levels and prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, orthopedic disorders, cancer and diabetes.

