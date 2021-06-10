Increasing Awareness Among Consumers About Their Health And Well-Being Is Likely To Surge The Demand For Industrial Hemp 2029

The industrial hemp is made from cannabis sativa and is used across the world to manufacture various industrial and commercial goods. Industrial hemp is a rich source of fiber and oilseed. The industrial hemp is grown in more than 30 countries across the globe.

There is a lot of confusion between industrial hemp and marijuana as there are a wide range of similarities between the two plants. Owing to the rich nutritional benefits served by the industrial hemp as a rich source of proteins, omega-3, omega-6 and amino acids, the global market for industrial hemp is likely to gain a significant growth during the forecast period.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3989

Rising incidences of heart attacks and other cardiovascular diseases are likely to boost the market for industrial hemp. Industrial hemp helps to reduce the risk of heart issues such as arrhythmias and heart diseases. Industrial hemp also helps to lower the blood pressure levels and reduces the risks of heart failures. The increasing awareness among consumers about their health and well-being is likely to surge the demand for industrial hemp.

Stringent Regulations Governing the Industrial Hemp Market to Impede Market Growth

Europe and East Asia are prominent regions in the global industrial hemp market, as they inhabit a number of key players. Suitable government rules along with the significant demand from consumers also aid the industrial hemp market in both the regions. Owing to the increasing awareness among people about health benefits of industrial hemp and changing government policies & regulations, the market for industrial hemp in North America is likely to expand significantly over the forecast period.

For critical insights on this market, request for methodology here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3989

Important Questions Answered in the Industrial Hemp Market Report

Which are the top companies operating in the Industrial Hemp market?

What will be the future outlook of the Industrial Hemp market in the upcoming decade?

What are the key growth drivers and restraints likely to affect the Industrial Hemp market in the future?

Which region is expected to be the most lucrative region for the Industrial Hemp market?

What are the ongoing trends likely to augment the growth of the global Industrial Hemp market?

Industrial Hemp Market: Competitive Analysis

The major players in the industrial hemp market are using various internal and external strategies to increase the footprint in the global market. Some of the players in the industrial hemp market includes E Hemp, Hemp, Inc., Hemp Production Services Inc., Marijuana Company of America Inc., Manitoba Harvest Hemp Foods, North American Hemp & Grain Co. Ltd., Hemp Sense Inc., Hemp Foods Australia, Hemp Inc., Agropro, Hempro International, Blue Sky Hemp Ventures Ltd., Trigone Foods Inc., Green Source Organics, Hempco Food and Fiber Inc., Cavac Biomateriaux and All American Hemp Company, among others.

For entire list of market players, request for TOC here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=T&rep_id=3989

Industrial Hemp Market: Segmentation

The global market for industrial hemp can be segmented based on the nature, form and end-use applications. Based on the nature, the global industrial hemp market can be segmented into organic and conventional. Based on the form, the industrial hemp market can be segmented into oil, seeds, hurds and fiber. Based on the applications, the industrial hemp market can be segmented into textiles, personal care, animal care, food & beverage, paper, automotive, construction material, furniture and others. Geographically, the industrial hemp market can be segmented into seven regions: North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and Middle East & Africa.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the Industrial Hemp market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to Industrial Hemp market segments such as buyer type, sales channel, and geographies.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR- http://www.globenewswire.com/en/news-release/2018/10/10/1619291/0/en/Argan-Oil-Market-Revenue-to-Take-a-Leap-beyond-US-6-Billion-by-2022-End-High-Consumer-Proclivity-and-Widening-Therapeutic-Application-Key-Drivers-Fact-MR.html

Why Choose Fact.MR?

Deliver updated information on the current industry trends Available 24/7 to facilitate clients with unbiased solutions Embrace digital technologies to offer accurate business ideas Exhaustive supply chain augmentation analysis Provide reports strictly according to the requirements of the clients

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com