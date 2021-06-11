Europe Meat Snacks Market Competitive Landscape, Financial Performance & Forecast, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 11, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The Europe Meat Snacks Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Europe Meat Snacks Market is predicted to reach USD 4.59 billion by 2025 owing to the growing awareness concerning healthy lifestyle along with rise in demand for healthier protein snacks. Meat snacks are made by marinating meat in a curing solution and drying it. The curing solution contains antimicrobial effects preventing the growth of harmful bacteria. Meat processed in this way offers a unique flavor and extends the shelf life of meat snacks.

Key Players:

MeatSnacks Group

Cremonini Group

IZICO

Jack Link’s Europe GmbH

King Elite Snacks

Winterbotham Darby

Danish Crown

Nutreco N.V.

Windau

Kerry Group

Bell Group

Growth Drivers:

The strong flavor of meat snacks is accredited to the concentrating effects of the moisture removal process. Meat snacks manufacturing process comprises initial meat preparation, preparing of curing solution, meat processing and curing, and quality checking & packaging.

The demand for meat snacks in Europe is predicted to rise speedily since the Europe meat snacks industry is still in its growing stage. The emergence of Jack Link’s jerky product has changed the landscape of Europe meat snacks market. Also the growing demand for Jerky has gained traction for major snack manufacturers in this region. The introduction of various product forms like handmade sausage crisps is projected to impact the market remarkably in the forecast period.

The rise of European meat snack industry is primarily attributed to the increase in demand for animal protein, rising meat consumption and inclination towards convenience food. Nevertheless, the factors restraining the growth of the market are stringent regulatory compliances, volatile beef prices and change in consumer preferences. The Europe meat snack market is also facing new trends like increase in merger & acquisition, emergence of gourmet meat snacks brand, and rise in demand for beverages with unique flavors.

European meat processing sector is largely dependent on wide commercial retail chains, which leads an aggressive price competition forcing meat processors to reduce margins gradually. This occurs in spite of growing cost of fodder due to increase in raw materials. Despite everything, Europe is facing an upward trend in consumer spending on meat and meat products. Since the price hike affected the consumers’ demand, the meat processors were also forced to reduce margins significantly for stabilizing price increases in consumers’ part.

Product Outlook:

Jerky

Meat Sticks

Pickled Sausages

Ham Sausages

Pickled Poultry Meat

Application Outlook:

Convenience Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Grocery Stores

Restaurants

Regional Outlook:

Regionally, European meat snack market is segmented as Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Belgium & Luxembourg, Netherlands, Russia, Turkey, and Rest of Europe. Owing to New Product Development(NPD) and presence of major manufacturers, Germany is projected to dominate the market in the forecast period.

