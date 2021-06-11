MEA Parenteral Nutrition Market Top Company Overview, Sales Channels & Research Report, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, June. 11, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The MEA Parenteral Nutrition Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

The MEA parenteral nutrition market is expected to display a CAGR of 7.1% in the forthcoming period owing to variables such as increase in premature births, vulnerability to malnutrition, and increasing prevalence of cancers. In addition, existing malnourished children and premature neonates with a specific need for parenteral nutrition propels the market growth in the near future. With the rise in supply of parenteral nutrition, the regions have witnessed a strong decline in the prevalence of chronic disease and malnourishment.

Key Players:

Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter

Fresenius Kabi AG

Pfizer, Inc.(Hospira)

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Factory, Inc.

Qatar Pharma Factory

Pharmaceutical Solutions Industry

Kuwait Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries Co.

Alfa Laboratories

Well Pharma

SP S.A.R.L (Serum Product Group)

Growth Drivers:

Driving factors responsible for MEA parenteral nutrition market include decline in child mortality rate and improved healthcare settings. Rise in improved birth rate with enhanced nutrition levels is expected to bolster MEA market during the forecast period. Malnutrition is one of the primary drivers for MEA parenteral nutrition industry. Secondary drivers include prevalence of chronic conditions and administration of important nutrients that help in maintaining energy, strength and hydration level.

Nutrient Type Outlook:

Carbohydrate

Parenteral Lipid Emulsions

Single Dose Amino Acid Solutions

Trace Elements

Vitamins and Minerals

Dosage Form Outlook:

Vials

Ampoules

Bottles

Bags Multi chambered bags Other bags



Regional Outlook:

Saudi Arabia

Qatar

Kuwait

UAE

Oman

Egypt

Lebanon

Jordan

Geographical segmentation for MEA parenteral nutrition market include Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, Lebanon, and UAE. Saudi Arabia accounted for a significant market share in 2016followed by Kuwait, Oman, Jordan, and Lebanon. Rise in healthcare settings, increase in awareness and rise in healthcare expenditure is likely to support the market growth in MEA regions. Healthcare settings in UAE witnesses several improvements resulting out of significant investments by local government.

