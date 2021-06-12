Anna Woodman Schmidt named Principal at Daroff Design

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania, 2021-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — Daroff Design Inc. + DDI Architects, PC (DDI) has expanded its long-standing professional practice in South Florida by engaging Jupiter, Florida, based Anna Woodman Schmidt as Hospitality Design Principal.

Anna Woodman, a talented and well-respected interior designer, has operated her own studio, Anna Schmidt Interior Design, since 2003, specializing in the design of upscale independent and nationwide branded restaurants, bars, and clubs. Daroff Design’s portfolio includes more than 400 upscale restaurants, bars, and clubs as well as more than 150 hotels and resorts, many located in South Florida, including projects at Disney World, and Universal Studios.

Having built an extremely successful restaurant and hospitality design resume throughout her professional career, Anna has been named a Principal with internationally recognized DDI who specializes in the hospitality industry.

As a Principal at Daroff Design, Anna will leverage her proven design expertise and project management leadership as she manages hospitality design projects for Daroff Design clients nation-wide. Anna will be bringing her clients into the Daroff Design portfolio. By joining Daroff Design, Anna will continue to provide her talented interior design skills to both her and Daroff Design’s hospitality clients while the architects and designers at DDI will provide the bench strength to achieve more high-quality client projects.

“Anna’s work speaks for itself – she has a full portfolio of beautiful, high-end restaurant, hotel and other commercial projects and a long list of satisfied clients,” said Karen Daroff, IIDA, President and Design Principal of Daroff Design. “We’re very excited that Anna will help lead our hospitality team and look forward to expanding our professional services in Florida and nation-wide.”

“It’s truly an honor to be joining Daroff Design as a Principal,” said Woodman. “For many years, I’ve admired this firm’s excellent work and look forward to bringing my experience to the team as well as providing my clients with additional services and resources.”

Anna Woodman Schmidt will continue to be based in Florida and work out of her Jupiter office. She will support Daroff Design as it continues to expand its hospitality and entertainment client-base in Florida, where many of its current clients operate highly successful restaurants, bars, clubs, hotels and resorts.

To learn more about Daroff Design, visit https://daroffdesign.com/.

About Daroff Design

Daroff Design Inc + DDI Architects, PC (DDI) is an award-winning, nationally-recognized interior design and architecture firm. The WBE-certified company provides its diverse portfolio of clients with award winning, cost effective, hospitality, aviation, workplace, multi-family, institutional and public sector architectural and interior design services. Daroff Design was founded in 1973 by Karen Daroff and is currently licensed to practice in 35 US States. The firm specializes in facility programming, master planning and design of innovative, efficient, cost effective and environmentally sustainable facilities. Working in diverse design vocabularies, the company’s creative team is recognized for its integrated design process and for creating emotionally connected experiences. To learn more about Daroff Design, visit https://daroffdesign.com/.