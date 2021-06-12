Advanced Medical Solutions from Microchip Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2021-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring a range of medical solutions from Microchip in the latest edition of THE EDGE.

As medical cases worldwide have soared, so too has the demand for smart, connected and secure IoT-enabled medical devices. Future Electronics and Microchip are experienced partners that can help meet design requirements smoothly and safely by helping medical manufacturers design and implement clinical, wearable and life-critical devices.

Microchip’s Single-Chip Vibrating Mesh Nebulizer Demonstration Board is ideal for cost-effective drug delivery devices and has many advantages, such as a small size, portability, quiet operation, short treatment times, battery operation, increased output efficiency and minimal residual volume. The integrated Core Independent Peripherals (CIPs) on Microchip’s PIC16F1713 8-bit MCU significantly offload the MCU’s core in handling the control functions of a piezoelectric transducer mesh nebulizer.

Microchip’s Ultra Low-Power or ULP Connected Wearable Activity Monitor Demonstration Board can be used as the starting point for the design of more advanced activity and biometric measurement devices in medical home monitoring, patient tracking and drug delivery compliance devices. These devices measure and analyze sleep quality, heart rate, body temperature, blood oxygen and more. Bluetooth connectivity allows the demo to communicate with tablets, smartphones or PCs for IoT capability.

Microchip’s Connected Thermometer Board showcases the ability to apply advanced MCUs and Bluetooth modules for premium performance and connectivity. The technology is now being integrated into many consumer products such as connected fitness and medical activity trackers. Featuring Microchip’s PIC16F1519 MCU and RN42 Bluetooth Module, this eXtreme Low Power (XLP) 8-bit microcontroller has an integrated touch sensing module for easy interactivity.

Microchip’s Pulse Oximeter Demonstration Design enables simple and advanced Internet of Things (IoT) medical device designs. With the increased demand to measure heart rate and blood oxygen saturation, using one of Microchip’s many medical demo designs can quickly send the data to Google’s Cloud IoT core platform so you can keep track of the measurements safely. This is accomplished by using the Pulse Oximeter Demonstration Design along with the AVR-IoT WG Development Board.

To learn more, visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/new-featured-products/microchip-medical-solutions. To see the entire portfolio of Microchip products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

