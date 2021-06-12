Prime Healthcare Provides More than 200,000 COVID Vaccines to Communities Most in Need

Prime’s hospitals bring COVID vaccine to hundreds of communities that are in greatest need across 14 states, advancing health equity

Prime hospitals have cared for and tested more than 490,000 patients with COVID, including nation’s epicenters

Vaccinations contribute toward bringing the U.S. closer to the end of this pandemic

Historic partnership in Los Angeles with local leaders and elected officials achieves one of the highest vaccination rates in one of the most disproportionately impacted communities

ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, 2021-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — Prime Healthcare hospitals across the United States have made incredible progress in providing vaccinations to the communities they serve, administering doses of hope to more than 200,000. Prime Healthcare is one of the nation’s largest health systems with 46 hospitals in 14 states.

This remarkable effort by Prime’s nearly 50,000 physicians and employees has served communities across the country, including epicenters from New Jersey to California. This service is an extension of Prime’s commitment to serving communities and providing compassionate, quality care to all patients.

Prime’s hospitals have cared for and tested nearly 500,000 patients since the start of the pandemic. “Prime Healthcare has been at the forefront of the battle against the pandemic, with hospitals in some of the most impacted communities across the nation, from New Jersey to Michigan and California,” said Kavitha Bhatia, MD, MMM, FAAP, President and Chair of Prime Healthcare Foundation and Chief Medical Officer of Strategy, Prime Healthcare. “Now, being able to offer the vaccine to these same communities is life-changing, offers much-needed hope, and helps promote health equity. Throughout this pandemic, our selfless frontline caregivers and staff have lived our mission of saving lives and bringing compassionate, quality care into communities.”

The nationwide vaccination drive by Prime has benefited communities as diverse as rural Alabama and urban New Jersey, Atlanta to Las Vegas. Prime hospitals have partnered with States and Counties in successful vaccination programs, as well as individual outreach programs, awareness campaigns, and grassroots vaccine drives with the engagement of community stakeholders, local governments, health clinics and affiliated physician offices.

Prime’s vaccination campaigns also serve the system’s commitment to advance health equity. At St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, California, located in a major COVID-19 surge epicenter in one of the most vulnerable and underserved areas of Southern California, the hospital, in a historic partnership with the City, County, State, and community outreach groups, was able to vaccinate thousands of South Los Angeles residents and helped the city of Lynwood reach a 50 percent vaccination rate by late May, much higher than surrounding communities.

“A critical collaboration between St. Francis Medical Center, the City of Lynwood, the County of Los Angeles, SELA Collaborative, the Lynwood Unified School District, and with Speaker Anthony Rendon’s office, provided vaccines to over 1,500 people who either live or work in the City of Lynwood. Our collaborative efforts have the potential to vaccinate another 2,000 people in desperate need of this life-saving vaccine,” said Lynwood Mayor Marisela Santana. “This moment in our history has not been an easy one, yet St. Francis Medical Center has worked hard to keep its doors open to continue serving residents of all of the communities who depend on them.”

To find your local Prime Healthcare hospital and vaccine clinic, visit www.primehealthcare.com

About Prime Healthcare and Prime Healthcare Foundation: Prime Healthcare is an award-winning health system operating 46 hospitals and more than 300 outpatient locations in 14 states, providing over 2.6 million patient visits annually. It is one of the nation’s leading health systems with nearly 50,000 employees and physicians dedicated to providing the highest quality healthcare. Fifteen of the Prime Healthcare hospitals are members of the Prime Healthcare Foundation, a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit public charity. Based in Ontario, California, Prime Healthcare is nationally recognized for award-winning quality care and has been named a Top 10 and Top 15 Health System by IBM Watson Health. Its hospitals have been named among the nation’s “100 Top Hospitals” 58 times and have received more Patient Safety Excellence Awards from Healthgrades than any other health system in the past six years. To learn more, please visit www.primehealthcare.com

