Distroller World Launches Generation X-Clusive Nerlie Takeiteasy

EL SEGUNDO, CALIF, 2021-Jun-12 — /EPR Network/ — Distroller World, a retail entertainment brand that exists to overwhelm the world with joy by pushing the limits of imagination and creativity through unique experiences and storytelling, announces the release of its newest Generation X-Clusive Nerlie Takeiteasy. The Nerlie Takeiteasy is slated to launch on June 16, 2021 and will be available for adoption for $29.99 at DistrollerUSA.com.

The story of the Nerlie Takeiteasy begins with the chaos on planet Earth. Beloved Distroller character Nurse Tania decided to call the Big Boss of Neonatopia for some help. A special Nerlie species, the Takeiteasy, were sent to Earth from Neonatopia to help all the children that need a bit of calm and relaxation in their lives. The Nerlie Takeiteasy are characterized and named by their ability to spread peace and calmness: Sophie-Zen, Breathanie, Serenella and Relaxandro. Each Nerlie comes with special instructions that encourage relaxation techniques children can practice at home with their Nerlie Takeiteasy.

Distroller strategically developed the Nerlie Takeiteasy concept after a difficult year for adults and children alike. According to a study in the Journal of Child and Adolescent Psychiatric Nursing, 91.9% of children reported that the pandemic had an important effect on their lifestyle, resulting in moderate or high levels of anxiety due to changes in routines.

“The changes children faced during the pandemic, such as homeschooling and changes in their daily life habits, can be difficult for families to cope with,” said Distroller Founder Amparo “Amparin” Serrano. “These special Nerlies were created to motivate children to take time out of their busy day, take a breath and relax to help overcome the feeling of stress and anxiety.”

The Nerlie Takeiteasy are born in a relaxation bubble, making it fun and therapeutic to squeeze. They come equipped with a sponge that helps keep them clean from all the Neo-stars inside the bubble. The Nerlie Takeiteasy also come with a diaper to change your baby after feeding and a pacifier to keep your baby feeling relaxed at all times.

Distroller is recognized for its distinct ‘out-of-this-world’ retail experience and its mainstay brand the Neonate Babies, which consists of four species, including the Nerlie, Espongie, Zygotie and MikroNerlito, that inspire positive play through engagement, emotion and imagination. The Nerlies, along with the other Neonate Babies, traveled to Earth from their home of Neonatopia in hopes to be adopted by child Neo-parents, but only if they promise to love and care for them forever.

The Nerlie Takeiteasy launch is slated for June 16, 2021 and will be available for adoption at DistrollerUSA.com.

###

About Distroller World

Distroller World is a retail entertainment brand that exists to overwhelm the world with joy by pushing the limits of imagination and creativity through unique experiences and storytelling that recognizes the extraordinary in the ordinary. We develop brands and content that explore new frontiers of design, and imaginative play concepts that create and spread joy to the world for ages 0 to 102 (not to mention we really (really) like rainbows).

Distroller was founded in 2004 in Mexico City and is the brainchild of artist and entrepreneur Amparo “Amparin” Serrano. As an artist, one of her greatest joys in life is bringing joy to others through her disruptive and innovative style of art. Distroller World is Amparin’s vision for a world overflowing with joy – where all “species” are welcome, where fun is the only required course of action, and that you stay on this course forever and ever. For more information, visit DistrollerUSA.com.