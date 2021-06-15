Dover, DE, 2021-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — Cloud Analogy, a leading Salesforce development Company and Salesforce Consulting Partner, has announced its upcoming free webinar on “Effective Storytelling: Master The Art of Communication And Presentation,” which will be held on Wednesday, June 30th, 2021, at 8:30 PM, IST.

The exclusive knowledge-driven webinar will be presented by Iesha Tuli, a Project Manager at Cloud Analogy, and Khushi Gautam, a Digital Marketing Specialist at Cloud Analogy. This free online webinar will be the best learning opportunity for marketing professionals seeking to earn their target audience’s attention and drive profitable business growth. Attending this webinar will help you expand your public speaking abilities, improve engagement with your target audience, and build an exceptionally incredible brand identity.

What attendees can expect from the webinar:

Essential elements for designing any important communication.

Tips to make a good presentation even more effective.

Dynamics of Communication – Process of communication, Means of communication, Hindrances to communication, and Barriers in Communication.

Importance of Presentation in Today’s Era and how to deliver a memorable presentation.

Explore the PIP approach to improve communication skills and become a great leader.

In this knowledge-packed webinar, Cloud Analogy’s experts will unleash the growth hacking techniques to master your communication and presentation skills that can set you up for career success in this technologically advanced corporate world. This webinar will also help you explore how you can evoke your audience’s expectations through impactful storytelling. Don’t miss out on this value-packed opportunity to uncover the secret tips for effective communication skills and the art of perfect presentation.

Webinar Topic: Effective Storytelling: Master The Art of Communication And Presentation

When: Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Registration for this webinar is now open. To learn more about this webinar and register, visit the Webinar Registration Page on the Cloud Analogy website.

About Iesha Tuli

Iesha Tuli is a Project Manager at Cloud Analogy who possesses rich experience in establishing and maintaining processes to manage scope over the project lifecycle, setting project quality and performance standards, and assessing and managing risk across multiple projects. As a project manager, she puts in endless efforts in ensuring a successful implementation of the projects in the best possible way that can act conducive for the business. She exhibits her excellent potential to contribute to the business’s growth and maintain an innovative authority of the brand’s position.

About Khushi Gautam

Khushi Gautam is an outcome-oriented Digital Marketing Specialist at Cloud Analogy who possesses a fantastic command in building result-oriented digital marketing strategy by keeping up with the most recent and modern patterns, estimating sales execution patterns, and observing rivalry. Khushi is a self-determined person who possesses spectacular problem-solving skills in undertaking unconstrained actions to connect with the intended target audience and drive profitable outcomes for the business.

About Cloud Analogy

Cloud Analogy, a Salesforce Silver Partner, is the world’s preferred Salesforce Development Company specializing in Salesforce implementation, Salesforce customization, and Salesforce integration. As one of the leading Salesforce Consultancy Companies in the USA, it offers end-to-end Salesforce development services to transform businesses.

Regarded as the most successful and trusted Salesforce development company in the USA and globally, Cloud Analogy is the name small, medium, and big-sized enterprises across the world trusted to manage their partners, products, services, customers, and capabilities.

