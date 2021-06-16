USOC Medical Offers A Wide Range Of Cutting-Edge Biomedical Equipment

Irvine, California, 2021-Jun-16 — /EPR Network/ — Modern day hospitals are typically equipped with a wide range of biomedical equipment and devices. All these devices play an important role in enabling the hospital staff members to make sure of the well-being and good health of the patients. USOC Medical is a renowned provider of diverse types of biomedical equipment, and serves medical facilities of all sizes and types, right from multi-specialty hospitals to small clinics. Through USOC Medical people can even seek out repairing services of branded medical equipment. Apart from a wide variety of major biomedical equipment, USOC Medical is a great source to purchase ECG leadwires as well.

The USOC Medical primarily deals with Philips and GE products, including the advanced and innovative IntelliVue MP5 Monitor. This bedside patient monitor by Philips provides actionable information about diverse patients, and provides excellent monitoring power and functionality in a compact, rugged housing to serve a wide range of care environments. The user interface of this equipment is designed to enhance visibility of patient data, making it easy to use, and compatible with standard software. This feature makes sure that the medical staff can put their full focus on the patient, rather than on the monitor. This Philips monitoring system aids clinicians in early recognition for subtle signs of patient deterioration, and is especially designed to facilitate fast intervention to enhance patient care.

Through the USOC Medical people may seek out efficient repair services of various all GE and Philips modules and equipment. This ISO certified company is known to provide dependable repair services that adequately meet the industry standards, and is appropriately equipped with Philips Module parts.

People can contact the USOC Medical 1-855-888-USOC. Their international contact number is 1-949-243-9111.

Located in the state of California, USOC Medical offers medical equipment for the hospital, clinics, and medical companies. They also provide biomedical equipment repair services.