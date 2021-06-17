Biochar Market Outlook to 2025: Top Manufacturer Analysis, Industry Overview and Forecast Report

San Jose, California , USA, June 17, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Biochar Market is anticipated to exhibit a healthy CAGR during the forecast period, according to a report available on Million Insights. Biochar refers to charcoal produced by burning waste materials such as wood waste, agricultural waste, forest waste, and animal manure under controlled conditions. The production process of biochar is based on heat rate, residence time, and temperature. Thermal decomposition of biomass in absence of oxygen produces a mixture of liquid (bio-oil), solids (biochar), and gas (syngas) products.

Rising demand for organic farming and high crop yield owing to rising population is anticipated to propel biochar market growth. Growing awareness among consumers regarding health benefits of organic food is promoting organic farming. Thereby, farmers are using chemical free products to improve soil fertilization and crop yield. In addition, increasing use of biochar in water treatment process is also expected to impel market growth. The product is capable of removing multiple inorganic, organic, and microbial contaminants from water to provide safe drinking water. Unlike other existing water treatment technologies, biochar is capable of removing biological, chemical, and physical containments while maintaining organoleptic properties.

To cater to rising demand for biochar, manufacturing companies are investing in R&D to develop advanced methods of producing biochar in bulk. For instance, in July 2010, Aries got all kinds of permits to contract biosolids-only gasification facility in New Jersey. The plant will process 400 tons of biosolids every day using fluidized bed gasification system. Thereby, it will produce 22 tons of biochar each day by processing 400 tons of biosolids. In addition, the facility will also contribute to environment by reducing greenhouse gases. Unlike conventional disposable methods of industrial waste, this plant will eliminate land application of biosolids.

Some of the key players in the biochar market are Agri-Tech Producers LLC, Chargrow LLC, Genesis Industries, Green Charcoal International, and Cool Planet Energy Systems. Companies are adopting business strategies such as mergers and acquisition to gain competitive edge and to expand their product portfolio.

Regional segmentation includes Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Central and South America, and Middle East and Africa. North America is anticipated to hold largest market share over the forecast period. This is attributed to rising demand for organic food products among consumers in the region. Growing awareness among humans regarding health benefits of organic food is promoting use of chemical free farming techniques. In addition, increasing use of biochar in poultry farming to reduce bad odors from litter and ammonia. It is able to absorb liquids, gases, and ammonia to eliminate bad odor. Moreover, increasing number of small and large scale manufacturing companies will drive the market over the forecast period.

